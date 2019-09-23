Mandopop stars David Tao and Shin's concert cancelled after lawyer goes missing

In the spotlight: Scheduled for last Saturday night, the Fantastic Duo 2019 concert was to feature Tao (pictured) and Shin, who are among the biggest names of the Mandopop world.
PHOTO: Instagram/davidztao
Arnold Loh
N. Trisha
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - A Mandopop concert that was cancelled at the last minute has left thousands of fans fuming and its financiers in a bind.

These financiers are looking for a lawyer who has allegedly gone missing after keeping the concert funds for them.

The managers of the Taiwanese pop stars have lodged a police report, claiming that they were given a fake telegraphic transfer slip of their performance fees.

The organiser is also getting a show cause letter from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry for using three official logos of the ministry without permission.

It has lost support from the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), which was initially ready to sponsor five-star hotel rooms for the stars whom the organiser wanted to bring to Penang next month for another concert.

Lai Kong Hooi, a former director of the concert organiser who quit just a week ago, said he came to know the artistes had not received their payments only on Saturday, which was the day of the show.

"We gave the lawyer RM3.8million (S$1.25million) in July and another RM3million in September to hold in escrow as funds for organising concerts," said Lai.

"The lawyer has disappeared and is apparently in China," he claimed, adding that he had lodged a police report and would complain to the Bar Council soon.

As the manager of Mandopop stars David Tao and Shin, Dream Factory Entertainment director Elyn Tan said the lawyer sent out the telegraphic transfer slip on Sept 12 but the money was not credited to them.

"Our lawyer and banker checked the slip. We were advised that it was not real. We told the lawyer but he kept insisting that the slip was real," she said, adding that they had lodged a police report.

As for using the ministry's logos on the concert's promotional material, deputy minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said it was an offence to use these without written permission.

"The head of the company met with me to ask for a letter of support. We saw that the company had successfully organised a few concerts in the past.

"But when we issued a letter expressing our support, nothing was mentioned about using our logos," he said yesterday.

Apparently, the organiser had used the logos for Cuti-Cuti Malaysia, Malaysia Truly Asia and Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020 on its promotional material and tickets of the Fantastic Duo 2019 concert.

Scheduled for last Saturday night, it was to feature Tao and Shin, who are among the biggest names of the Mandopop world.

Fans arrived at the SPICE Arena by 8pm. But at 9.30pm, a giant LED screen displayed the cancellation notice, sending the crowd into a fury.

Their tickets were not refunded.

Penang MAH chairman Khoo Boo Lim said yesterday that he would be writing to the organiser to say that MAH was withdrawing its support.

Apparently, the organiser had planned another concert called Massive Worldwide Festival (MWF) 2019 next month and MAH was ready to sponsor the hotel rooms of the artistes.

According to MWF posters, this concert is to feature Michael Learns to Rock and Hong Kong rock band Beyond, among others.

In a statement yesterday, Penang Tourism Development, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin urged the organiser to clarify the status of their upcoming concerts such as the Air Supply World Tour 2019 on Dec 14.

More about
Mandopop concerts lawyers

TRENDING

Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week
Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North
Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
NSF recruit who became legend wasn&#039;t that fit
NSF recruit who became legend wasn't that fit
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road
Ferrari&#039;s Sebastian Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th title at Marina Bay
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th title at Marina Bay

LIFESTYLE

The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week

Home Works

8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

SERVICES