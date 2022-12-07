Margot Robbie wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's romance on the big screen

It’s about damn time! Margot Robbie is ready to return to her signature role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies, and this time, she wants Harley’s lover Poison Ivy to join her too.

In an interview with ComicBook, the Australian actress shared that Harley’s relationship with Poison Ivy is something she’s been pushing for a long time and hopes that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn – who has now been tapped as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – will one day bring it to the big screen.

“I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too. Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good,” said Robbie.

Robbie first played the role of Harley Quinn in the 2016 Suicide Squadmovie before reprising the role in Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021). The actress then took a short break to focus on other projects including the upcoming Babylon movie and the highly-anticipated live-action Barbie movie.

Though many DC fans now associate Robbie with the villain, another actress will be taking the character for a spin. Lady Gaga was recently announced to play Harley inJoker: Folie à Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime.

Whilst we’re not sure what plans Gunn and Robbie have in store for Harley in the DCEU, fans who’ve been missing the Australian actress can catch her in Babylon when it opens on Dec 23.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.