Martial arts novices train to fight a pro in new reality show

Newlyweds JuJu Chan and Antony Szeto are constantly fighting. To be precise, they’re practising their martial arts daily and vigorously.

Szeto is a veteran of action-film making who coordinated the stunts for The Meg (2018) and worked on Ghost in the Shell (2017), and directed the Jackie Chan-produced Wushu in 2008 ﻿and Fist Of The Dragon, produced by Roger Corman, in 2015.

For her part, Chan kicked heads and raised eyebrows with featured roles in Netflix series Wu Assassins, and in the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sequel Sword of Destiny(2016); and the lead role in Jiu Jitsu (2020), an action film co-starring Tony Jaa and Nicolas Cage.

As Hong Kong’s new first couple of movie action and martial arts – they married on Oct 1, 2019 – this year would seem to be one of shelved projects and cancelled films, but they say they’ve never been busier.

Covid-19 has seen projects shelved and films cancelled, but Szeto and Chan have been kept busy with their new reality show.

“If not for the pandemic, this year I would [have been] really, really busy flying to different countries for film projects, but all of them got pushed,” Chan says. “The good thing about us being in the same industry is we’re always talking about what we can do, bouncing ideas around, and we thought this is the perfect time to start something.”

What they came up with is a reality show called Fight'n Chance, now in production in Hong Kong. Co-produced by businessman James Louey and hosted by Chan, each episode takes a complete martial arts novice and introduces them to a different discipline. In addition to personalised training with a master, the show concludes with the apprentice fighting a real opponent.

“We were just bored and needed to do something,” the Australian-Chinese Szeto says jokingly. “The irony is this show would not exist if not for Covid-19. Even the participants are like, ‘I have nothing else to do. You’re giving me something to do.’

“The people really have never done, and know nothing about, martial arts. But we’ve set them up with the best teachers we can find, then they train as much as they can in a month. At the end, they have to fight somebody. So far, it’s been pretty good. At first we thought maybe some participants may drop out but so far they’re really into it. One guy could not even lift his leg up at the start. Now he’s doing taekwondo combinations.”

Targeting a broad audience, Fight'n Chance will include interviews with famous action stars, fight choreographers and athletes. It is shot in English, with the featured participants all coming from different countries.

The show does not have a broadcast home yet, primarily because the couple did not want some TV executives telling them how they should produce a martial arts show. In the meantime, Szeto has his hands full dealing with industry and union Covid-19 compliance measures during production.

“Because JuJu is a member of SAG [the Screen Actors Guild], we need their permission even though we’re shooting half the world away,” Szeto explains. “In addition, I had to do a Covid-19 compliancy course from SAG to do this show, follow all these measures and fill out forms every day. We’ve shot four episodes so far. Everyone has to get their temperature checked every time we go on set.”

While Szeto is battling paperwork, Chan is doing what any actor does in between gigs. She is auditioning, reading scripts and staying in fighting shape for when production gears up again.

Szeto was the stunt coordinator on action film The Meg.

Chan as Zan in Netflix’s Wu Assassins (2019).

“Honestly, as an action actress, you can’t just be laid-back when you have time off,” Chan says. “It’s like an engine. If you don’t work it, it will get rusty.

“Hollywood still has productions, but just fewer of them. So I’m still auditioning all the time by video, self-tapes, Zoom meetings. I’m an actress first, so any roles that make sense for my character, I’ll try for it.

“It does not have to be action but I’m known for my action. Some parts now come to me without needing to audition me. Jiu Jitsu came to me because they needed an action girl. But I would love to do comedies or more dramatic roles. I would love to do a Christmas movie.”

Szeto (left) and Chan got married on Oct 1, 2019.

Jiu Jitsu is certainly not that. Its B-movie plot involves lots of guns, sleeveless tops, muscles and an ancient order of fighters battling a vicious race of alien invaders for Earth’s survival.

Did we mention it co-stars Nicolas Cage?

“I signed on because of him and [Muay Thai action star] Tony Jaa,” Chan admits. “I wanted to work with an Oscar winner like Nic. There were also a lot of talented actors involved and it was shooting in Cyprus, so I thought, why not?

Chan (left) starred with Hollywood star Nicolas Cage in Jiu Jitsu (2020).

“Nic was so fun to work with. He’s not like what the press says. He’s actually down to earth, easy going. He was the one who came over to me on the first day to say ‘hi’ and introduced himself. I was so shocked. He also tries his best to do all the action and not rely on his stuntman for everything.”

Chan has developed a reputation as an action-film actress – a drastic change from when she first entered the entertainment industry as a singer. One of her first professional collaborations with Szeto came when she hired him to direct her music videos.

“At the time, all the Hong Kong actresses were like Barbie dolls. My music manager wanted me to be very girlie,” Chan recalls. “He did not want me to show I was a tomboy.

“But I’ve been practising martial arts since I was little. I represented Hong Kong in taekwondo and did kick-boxing. Because Antony was doing action films, he suggested that there weren’t any female action stars now so I should put my energy to that.

“After I took his advice, people started noticing me. The roles started rolling in.”

