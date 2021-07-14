Martial arts star Jackie Chan wants to join the Chinese Communist Party, but China doesn't want him

Martial arts legend Jackie Chan has expressed his admiration for and desire to join the Chinese Communist Party, but some Chinese people have said he is not welcome. Many have said on social media that he has cheated on his wife and that his son has used drugs , both of which would disqualify him from membership.

Chan expressed his interest in membership at a symposium organised by the China Film Association last Thursday in Beijing. In a video published by M Video News, an outlet under state broadcaster Central China Television, Chan told a crowd of attendees at the symposium that when he’s abroad, he often says that he’s “proud of being Chinese”.

“I also envy that you are Communist Party members, I think the Communist Party is just great, what the Communist Party says, what they promised, will always be delivered within a few decades,” he said.

“I want to be a Communist Party member, thank you,” he added, smiling, to thunderous clapping.

However, his comments were quickly met with mockery on Weibo, with users saying he’s unworthy of party membership.

“I have no doubt over his patriotism and professionalism, but his lifestyle … our party members need to set a positive example,” one said.

“He’s probably not serious, he’s just acting on different occasions,” another said.

The “lifestyle” comments made online referred to Chan’s previous extramarital affair, and his son Jaycee Chan’s drug offence and six months of jail time on the mainland.

Chan had an affair with Hong Kong actress Elaine Ng in 1999 with whom he has a daughter called Etta.

On Twitter, Chan’s remarks also infuriated his fans outside China who felt they were designed to keep Beijing happy and allow him to promote his films inside China.

“I take back every good thing I ever thought about Jackie Chan and wish that I could un-enjoy every one of his movies!” one said.

Chan did not respond to an interview request from the South China Morning Post .

The Hong Kong-born actor is famous around the world for his kung fu films, including the Rush Hour series.

However, his Beijing loyalist views and dismissals of the pro-democracy movement have led to fan backlashes in the past.

The 67-year-old is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a legislative advisory body in Beijing that is largely made up of members of the Communist Party.

On July 1, Chan took part in the Communist Party’s centennial celebratory show at the Bird’s Nest National Stadium, singing a rendition of patriotic classic Defending the Yellow River , composed during the Second Sino-Japanese War.

In 2019, in an interview with state-owned television network CGTN, Chan spoke out about the Hong Kong protests, calling them “sad and depressing” and said he hoped Hong Kong “can return to peace soon”.

Chan was also criticised in 2009 for comments about the pro-democracy movement. “I’m not sure if it’s good to have freedom or not,” he said at the time. “I’m really confused now. If you’re too free, you’re like the way Hong Kong is now. It’s very chaotic. Taiwan is also very chaotic.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.