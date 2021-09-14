Marvel's upcoming Eternals releases exclusively in theatres

Disney will be releasing Marvel's Eternals in theatres only.

The decision to release Eternals in this manner is due to the roaring success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi, helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina, smashed the global box office and debuted as number one in many countries, including Singapore.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi was Marvel's first exclusive theatrical release in over two years, even beating out the studio's Black Widow.

The movie is instantly one of the best performing theatrical releases of the pandemic era and gives confidence that Eternals may have the opportunity to do just as well.

Eternals isn't the only movie from Disney to release in theatres only.

Prior to Eternals and Shang-Chi, Free Guy was given the cinema-only treatment too. Future movies such as The Last Duel, West Side Story, Ron's Gone Wrong, The King's Man and Encanto are also getting the same treatment before hitting Disney+ at a later date.

Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, Eternals is scheduled to release on Nov 5, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.