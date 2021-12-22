The Matrix Resurrections review: Keanu Reeves returns as The One in exhilarating reboot

4/5 stars

Déjà vu looms large in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the sci-fi saga that began with 1999’s The Matrix, then continued with two disappointing back-to-back sequels in 2003.

Eighteen years on, Resurrections does exactly what it says, bringing characters back from extinction – chiefly, Keanu Reeves’ Neo, last seen sacrificing his life in an attempt to destroy the Matrix, the global virtual reality sim that has enslaved humanity for years.

“Most people think that Neo is dead. I know he’s not,” announces the blue-haired Bugs (Jessica Henwick), who opens Resurrections witnessing the very opening of the original movie – or at least a version of it – when the slick, PVC-wearing Trinity (Carrie Anne Moss) kung-fu kicks her way out of a tight spot.

Bugs is leading the search for Neo, and she’s finally got close to finding the one they called The One. Neo is now plugged back into the Matrix as one-time hacker Thomas Anderson; this time – in a very meta-twist – he is a video game designer in San Francisco.

The protagonist is currently working on a new title called Binary, but it was his game-changing trilogy The Matrix that made him world famous. But all’s not well. Despite naval-gazing with his shrink (Neil Patrick Harris), he keeps seeing Trinity in a local coffee bar – although she’s now called Tiffany.

How and why these two are back inside the Matrix are valid questions that will be answered by Lana Wachowski, who this time directs without sibling Lilly. Instead, novelist David Mitchell co-writes (the Wachowskis previously adapted his book Cloud Atlas ), which doubtless helped prune back on the philosophical ramblings that blighted 2003’s wretched third part, The Matrix Revolutions.

As you’d expect from the series that invented “bullet time”, the action is splendid, with one fight scene in a Japanese train particularly exhilarating; an added nice touch: some passengers wear face masks featuring a design of Matrix-style green coding.

But Wachowski hasn’t skimped on performance: British-Chinese actress Jessica Henwick aces it as Bugs, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman ) bristles with energy as Morpheus, the character originally played by Laurence Fishburne.

While Resurrections is almost a back-to-square-one reboot, it feels free of the pressures that turned Reloaded and Revolutions into increasingly pretentious waffle. Subtly weaving in nods to the originals, from snippets of Don Davis’ score to Jefferson Airplane’s trippy song White Rabbit , this is a hugely enjoyable return to the conspiracy-inspiring world the Wachowskis’ created.

Updated, upgraded, it’s a resurrection you won’t want to miss.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.