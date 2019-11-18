Matt Reeves confirms the casting of Andy Serkis in the next Batman

The actor who brought us the voice of Gollum will be the new Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's legendary valet, confirmed the director on Twitter.

Production of "The Batman" is set to begin before the end of the year, with a view to a theatrical release in June 2021. Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz also feature in the cast for this latest offering from the Caped Crusader.

Little by little, details of the production for the next Batman to be directed by Matt Reeves are being revealed.

Negotiations between Andy Serkis and the producers of the project, reported by the American media earlier this month, have come to a successful conclusion.

The news was announced by the director himself, who published a gif of Andy Serkis on his Twitter account on Wednesday, November 13 with the caption "And here comes #Alfred."

"The Lord of the Rings" actor will therefore take on the role of Alfred Pennyworth, loyal valet of Bruce Wayne aka Batman. Andy Serkis will play opposite Robert Pattinson who garnered the film's leading role.

The director Matt Reeves has already announced Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld") as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz ("Big Little Lies") as Catwoman and Paul Dano ("Escape at Dannemora") as Edward Nashton.