Matthew McConaughey's mum going on date with Hugh Grant's dad

Matthew McConaughey's mum is going on a date with Hugh Grant's dad this week.

The Gentlemen co-stars have played matchmaker between Kay McConaughey and James Grant, and joked they think the elderly duo will have "red hot" chemistry.

Matthew told Entertainment Tonight: "His father's 91, my mother's 88. They're going out.

"This week, they're supposed to meet, and we probably won't see them for the rest of the night."

And Hugh quipped: "We did set them up, it's gonna be red hot."

If the date is successful, Matthew, 50, joked it could be the start of a new career for him.

He quipped: "[I could get into] Matchmaking. They have to be over 85..."

Matthew - who has kids Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, seven, with wife Camila Alves - has previously spoken of how much his mom likes visiting him at work and admitted it's because she still has her own dreams of making it big as a movie star.

He previously said: "She says it's because she wants to see me, but I always say, 'If I was an accountant in Chicago, would you want to see me as often!' She just wants to get into the movies and she is persistent.