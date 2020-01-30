Meet Mark from Got7: The dancer, rapper and fashion lover

Mark Tuan, well known as one of boy band Got7's favourite rappers and singers, has spent more than five years honing his talent in the K-pop industry.

Got7 have had No 1 albums in South Korea, the United States, Japan, Thailand and beyond, and played arenas around the world, in large part thanks to the band's multinational make-up. Its members are from South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and the US.

An integral part of the group, he has been spreading his wings in the fashion world and as a solo artist.

Here's everything you need to know about Mark.

Mark had piano lessons as a child. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

HIS EARLY LIFE

He was born Tuan Yi-eun in Los Angeles, California, in 1993. He has two older sisters and a younger brother. Mark's family moved around during his childhood, including stints in Brazil and Paraguay, although he didn't manage to learn Portuguese or Spanish.

As a youngster, Mark was interested in volleyball (he was on his high school team), swimming and maths. He took piano lessons as a kid, but didn't consider a career in show business until he was persuaded to audition for JYP Entertainment when it was recruiting new talent in Los Angeles.

Mark trained for more than three years at JYP and eventually earned a place in Got7.

Got7 have an international following. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

HIS ROLE IN GOT7

Mark has one of the main rapper positions in Got7 with his low-timbre tone and straightforward approach. He also contributes vocals and is a lead dancer for the group. Mark is one of Got7's "visuals" with his perfect skin and sharp features.

Mark is also an important part of Got7's international appeal with his American background and Taiwanese heritage. Typically, when Got7 hold promotions in English-speaking areas, the usually quiet Mark speaks more in interviews and helps translate for the other members.

HIS SOLO WORK

While Mark has always been one of the most popular members of Got7 (with more than 8.4 million Instagram followers, 5.4 million Twitter followers and 1.1 million fans on Weibo), he didn't turn to music for his first solo projects.

Instead, he turned towards fashion, with his first solo photo shoot with Dazed Korea in 2017, and launched two clothing lines with Represent (designing everything from T-shirts and hoodies to phone cases) and attending international fashion events (recently including the autumn/winter 2019/2020 Milan Men's Fashion Week).

This year he released his first Chinese song, Outta My Head. Instead of his usual rapping, Mark showed off his vocals in the Mando-pop song, which has lyrics in Mandarin and English.

HIS IMAGE

While Mark tends be one of the quieter members of Got7, often choosing his words carefully, his bandmates have revealed his love of goofy "dad jokes" and teasing - especially when it comes to youngest member Yugyeom. The Got7 guys also highlight Mark's ability to open up more to people once he's comfortable with them, and how he can lift the group's energy when they're tired.

Mark is one of the quieter members of Got7, but he steps up when they have interviews in English. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In the summer of 2019, Mark became involved in a bizarre break-up feud between two popular broadcast jockeys (or BJs) in South Korea. Mark was known to be friends of the couple, but their public rows included allegations of sex-tape footage being shared without consent, and speculation about Mark's love life.

The incident caused tension among Got7 fans, even though the BJs denied Mark was involved. Still, Mark took to his group's fan message board to share a personal apology for "hurting the fans' hearts", and promising to "try my best so that nothing like this happens again".

The minor controversy has mostly been forgotten, especially since his label, JYP Entertainment, took legal action against internet users publishing "malicious rumours".

IN HIS OWN WORDS

While he may be soft-spoken, Mark tends to share heartfelt words about his fans and in his personal reflections. When asked in their first Billboard interview in 2015 about what advice he would give to fans to encourage self-love - as Got7 do in their single Just Right - he said, "You don't have to worry about your looks or what you look like. You're your own person."