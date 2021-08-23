Meet South Korea's new star couple: Red Velvet's Joy and R&B singer Crush

There’s a new star couple in South Korea: Red Velvet’s Joy and popular R&B singer Crush are confirmed to be in a relationship.

South Korean outlet Sports Chosun broke the news on Monday (Aug 23), reporting that the pair are dating.

SM Entertainment, which manages Joy, and the Psy-run P Nation, which manages Crush, later confirmed the rumour.

The pair teamed up in May 2020 on Crush’s song Mayday, which expressed frustration at being stuck at home all day and came several months into the coronavirus pandemic. Sports Chosun reported that the pair began dating after working together on the project.

The news comes just a few days after Red Velvet returned with their first album since 2019, Queendom. Crush most recently appeared on Akmu’s Next Episode track, Stupid Love Song, out last month.

Joy and Crush’s relationship is the second high-profile celebrity romance to make headlines over the last few days: on Friday (Aug 20), Bobby, a member of boy band iKon and a prominent hip-hop soloist in his own right, announced that he was getting married next month, and will soon become a father.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.