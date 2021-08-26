Megan Thee Stallion to feature on a BTS track, but only after taking her label to court to ensure the Butter remix's release

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up, the pair have said.

A remix of the K-pop boy band's history-making Butter, initially released in May, will arrive on Aug 27 and will feature the American rapper.

Initial reports of the collaboration broke on Aug 24, when US media outlets reported Megan Thee Stallion (legally Megan Pete) had taken her music label, 1501 Certified, to court to have the collaboration released after the label attempted to prevent it from dropping.

According to entertainment news site Variety, the legal documents filed on Megan's behalf asserted that if she is "not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, Butter, her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry".

"Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages. As such, Pete seeks emergency relief from this Court," the filing added.

Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am🧈🧈🧈🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 25, 2021

A judge ultimately ruled that the release could move forward.

On Aug 25, BTS' label, Big Hit Music, announced the release formally, declaring "Butter is back".

"Y'all don't even understand how excited I am," tweeted Megan after the news was shared by BTS' team, adding a series of emojis featuring fire, butter and crying faces.

Megan has had numerous issues with 1501 and previously took the label to court over the release of her 2020 album, Suga (not to be confused with BTS rapper Min Yoon-gi, whose stage name is Suga).

She has previously discussed how she would like to leave 1501 and was unaware of some of the contract terms when she first signed with the label.

According to music magazine Billboard, she is in the middle of an ongoing suit to terminate her contract with the company.

Following confirmation of the collaboration, some fans of BTS - known collectively as Army - decided to begin raising money for a variety of charities, including Megan's "Women on Top" fund.

Armys, we are planning on raising and donating 100k to a charity for Megan thee stallion. She has a “Women On Top” charity where she supports women in business and funds women in the education sector, we could donate here? What do you all think — raven ⁷🍷 🧈👅 sleep (@taestylze) August 24, 2021

The Butter remix is the most recent in a long line of team-ups that BTS has had with various pop and hip-hop artists. Nicki Minaj featured on a version of their 2018 single Idol, Halsey appearing along with the band on their 2019 single Boy with Luv, and Sia featured on a variant of last year's single On.

