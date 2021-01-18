A-Mei shoots down rumours of career in Taiwan politics

TAIPEI — Taiwanese pop-diva A-Mei's agent debunked online rumours on Sunday that the Mandopop singer is preparing to run for the Taiwan legislature.

“That’s so creative! A-Mei is fully committed to her concerts, but a career in politics is definitely out of question,” the agent said.

He laughingly added: “Maybe the atmosphere of her concert that day was so lively that it surpassed that of a political campaign!”

Earlier that day, a social media user took to Facebook claiming that A-Mei’s free countdown concert was aimed to pave the way for her future for a legislative seat on behalf of her hometown.

“Reliable sources reveal that the Puyuma native A-Mei intends to enter politics and expand her service to run for the legislative seats reserved for indigenous people,” the social media user argued without citing his sources.

On New Year’s Eve, A-Mei performed in her hometown of Taitung with free admission, attracting 70,000 people to the concert and helping the county in eastern Taiwan rack in NT$700 million (S$33 million) in tourism revenue.