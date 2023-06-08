Michael J. Fox insists he does not have 'weepy sad life' despite Parkinson's disease

Michael J. Fox has insisted he does not have a "weepy sad life" despite his Parkinson's disease.

The 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with the brain disorder - which causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination — when he was aged 30.

But he insisted while collecting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards that he still has "so many great things" in life, including his wife Tracy Pollan and their children.

He said: "I have so many great things in my life, Tracy and Aquinnah and Schuyler, and Sam and Esme who aren't here.

"I don't know. I don't have a weepy, sad life. This thing happened, which really sucked, but it put me in a position to do other things that were effective and perhaps make things better. But what I like about sitting here tonight is it seems to be about acting and about film, and I love acting and I love film.

ALSO READ: Michael J Fox fears death is 'banging on the door'

"Tracy has one of the most clear minds. I talk about it as it applies to the family in the film, but as an actor, always, like, I'll do something and she'll go 'ehhh, well'. But then when she said, 'That was great', my heart soared."

The actor — who set up the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for the disease almost 25 years ago - recently admitted that he had been thinking about his own mortality and doesn't believe he will reach the age of 80.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Mornings, he said: "My life is set up so… I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to. You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's. I've been thinking about the mortality of it. I'm not gonna be 80.

"I'm not going to lie, it's getting hard, it's getting harder. Every day is tougher. But that's the way it is."