Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73

Lai won Best Original Film Score at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his work on Rouge.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Oliver Chou
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong on Sunday lost a key protagonist in the elevation of local film and music since the 1970s.

Michael Lai Siu-tin, best remembered for award-winning lyrical tunes from TV and the big screen, died on Sunday at St Paul's Hospital. He was 73.

"At 7.55 this morning, our good friend Siu Tin passed away peacefully with family members and good friends at his side," Nancy Sit Ka-yin, Lai's long-time TV co-host, said in a statement.

"Throughout the night, we were there singing his songs, one after another. Though his eyes were closed, we knew he was listening with fondness, and I couldn't hold my tears," she added.

The young Michael Lai with renowned actress Xia Meng. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Lai had received treatment for pneumonia in May, and recovered to join Sit on the TV show Canto-pop at 50 in late July, in what would be his last public appearance.

He was born in 1946, in the British colony just returned from Japanese occupation, to parents active in the arts and literary circles.

His composer father, Lai Cho-tin, was a music director for films, and his mother was a prolific cultural critic for Chinese media, and the pair had come back to the liberated city after getting married in mainland China.

Those connections helped land him movie roles, a screen debut coming in 1953 when he was just seven. A decade later, he had appeared in a total of 36 films.

When it came to music, Lai was trained to play the classical piano. But his heart was with Elvis Presley, a cultural calling which would cause some conflict at home.

Michael Lai (right) with long-time TV co-host Nancy Sit. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"My father was very angry and he smashed the guitar Grandma bought me. I was heartbroken - three times, as he broke three," he later told the makers of an oral history project.

In his late teens, Lai decided to leave the family to pursue his passion for pop music. He joined a band in a nightclub, playing guitar and conga. There, he met the bandleader Joseph Koo Ka-fai, the father of Canto-pop.

In 1973, Lai won third prize in his first songwriting contest. And the competition had been tough, Koo taking first place and James Wong, another iconic cultural figure, coming second.

With Ask Me, a song featured in the film Jumping Ash in 1976, Lai became a household name as a songwriter. He continued to compose for a series of TV dramas, which back then could attract up to a million viewers.

Lai excelled with his melodies for the big screen, and won Best Original Film Score at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his work on Rouge, a 1987 film starring Anita Mui Yim-fong and Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing.

With more than 30 movies and 700 songs under his belt, the Composers and Authors Society of Hong Kong gave Lai the Hall of Fame Award in 2006.

Philip Chan, an actor who left his day job in the police force to become a producer on Jumping Ash, recalled Lai, his La Salle College schoolmate, came to his aid by composing the title song for the movie.

"I regret never praising him or thanking him enough for his friendship, his inspiration and his music. I think I know why. Michael is kind yet stern, humble yet bold," Chan said on Sunday.

"As the saying goes, it is when the wind has stopped that you notice the stillness of the willow tree. Yes, Michael is the willow tree of our Hong Kong music industry," he adds.

Lai is survived by his younger sister, Helen Lai, a master in contemporary dance.﻿

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong celebrities music Obituary

TRENDING

Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES