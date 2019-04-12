Michelle Yeoh on Asians in Hollywood: Let's not make it a one-hit wonder

Things are changing fast in Hollywood for Asian actors, and it's about time, says Michelle Yeoh.

The Malaysian-born actress, who made her name as a Hong Kong action heroine in the mid-1980s, stepped back into the international spotlight with her performance in Crazy Rich Asians, the hit romantic movie she credits for Asian performers' increased opportunities in American film and television.

"It's been a long time coming, so let's not make it a one-hit wonder," Yeoh says in New York ahead of the release of her latest film, Last Christmas, a light romance inspired by the Wham! hit of the same name.

"There have been changes in Hollywood, and you can definitely see more Asian faces on the screen."

Those changes are evident in the casting for Last Christmas, which also features her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Henry Golding.

"If those changes hadn't happened, you would not be seeing Henry as a romantic leading man in Last Christmas - he would have been overlooked for sure. Things are looking better for Asians in Hollywood and that is the way to go," she says.

As Captain Philippa Georgiou, the central character in the television series Star Trek: Discovery, Yeoh plays a starship captain in one of the world's most respected franchises.

She likes the role, as it reminds her of her action work in Hong Kong - she gets to beat guys up again, she says.

Yet, says Yeoh, it should not be a big thing to see Asian faces in Western movies and TV shows, so it's good to be getting to the point where each appearance is not a cause for celebration.

"Doors were always closed to us, and Asians were not represented in the proper way - like a lot of minorities, we were stereotyped and shown in a cliched way. The fact that things have changed means that the audiences are demanding that things change. That's important, as change will only occur if the audience wants it to happen," she says.

"We are not asking to be treated in a special way; we are just saying, 'Give us an opportunity to go for the same things as non-Asians'," Yeoh says.

"Change has to be deep and wide-ranging, and it's not just down to Asians to make the changes. We need the studio heads to change, and we need more women writers, too, so there is a real equality."

Yeoh says she and the Crazy Rich Asians cast were surprised the 2018 movie had such a positive effect.