Military Prosecutor Doberman: Korean action comedy has uneven start

This article contains mild spoilers.

After Yumi’s Cells and My Name, Ahn Bo-hyun returns to our screens for his third Korean drama series in six months in Military Prosecutor Doberman. The series also stars Jo Bo-ah, last seen two years ago in Tale of the Nine Tailed.

The show opens in a fancy restaurant on an upper floor of a skyscraper, the camera gliding through the happy patrons until it settles on a family celebrating a birthday by a window, a celebration that is rudely interrupted when Ahn’s dogged prosecutor Do Bae-man appears behind the same window, dangling upside down.

As Bae-man considers the precarious situation he finds himself in, we jump back to his teenage years, as he is expelled from yet another school and scolded by his policewoman aunt Do Soo-kyung (Kang Mal-geum). Bae-man’s parents were army officers but ever since their death in a car accident he has been bearing a grudge against the military.

Despite his lack of formal education, Bae-man perseveres and passes the bar exam, but when he presents himself at law firms during interviews, he’s laughed at for not having a high school diploma.

After crossing the last name off his job search list following another disastrous interview, Bae-man is approached by Yong Moon-goo (Kim Young-min), a law firm executive who has been keeping an eye on him. He invites him over to bask in his opulent library and offers him a job. He wants him to be a military prosecutor for five years, after which he’ll be made partner at his firm.

The offer includes big piles of money, but the moment he hears the word military, Bae-man gets up to walk out. However, when Moon-goo explains the details of the work and who he would be targeting, Bae-man reconsiders.

The story jumps forward five years and now Bae-man, looking sharp in army fatigues, swaggers through a military barracks towards the end of his five-year stint. He approaches a recruit, befriends him and begins offering him small favours.

It’s soon revealed that the young soldier is the son of a bank CEO and Bae-man is really just setting him up to make it look like he’s a privileged recruit getting an easy ride. He does so on the directives of Moon-goo, who is doing it for a high-powered client, No Tae-nam (Kim Woo-seok), who is trying to get out of paying back a loan to the bank.

Jo Bo-ah in a still from Military Prosecutor Doberman.

PHOTO: Viu That same day, the barracks welcome Cha Woo-in (Jo), a rookie military prosecutor whose confidence and coolness under fire immediately makes an impression on Bae-man. But this rookie has a secret, and she joined the military as a prosecutor partly from a desire for revenge for what happened to her father, the head of a major corporation.

Among her top targets is the slimy Tae-nam, who whiles his evenings away at a glitzy club in Seoul’s Gangnam nightlife district where he and his sycophantic hangers-on woo vulnerable young women into a private room and date rape them.

During the day he cruises around in a spacious Bentley with a Doberman bearing a diamond-studded collar at his feet.

Kim Woo-seok as No Tae-nam in a scene from Military Prosecutor Doberman.

PHOTO: Viu Pursuing her personal vendetta during her private hours, Woo-in dons a red wig, tracks down people in Tae-nam’s entourage and beats them to a pulp.

Like many Korean dramas, Military Prosecutor Doberman seeks to vilify those at the top of society who prey on those without power. As in Vincenzo and Taxi Driver , vigilantism is the name of the game, but here the thematic intent of the narrative and the moral and social positions of its lead characters make for awkward bedfellows.

The recruit that Bae-man goes after is shown to be innocent of the trumped-up charges brought up against him, which allows us to gain insight into the shady dealings between Moon-goo and Tae-nam. But once that’s clear, Bae-man meets the recruit again in lock-up, at which point it’s revealed the soldier is secretly a villain who did something terrible before enlisting.

Jo in a still from Military Prosecutor Doberman.

PHOTO: Viu The logline of the show seeks to explain why the leads became military prosecutors – Bae-man’s in it for the money and Woo-in’s in it for revenge. Yet it’s abundantly clear from the word go that Bae-man also has a secret plan and doesn’t share the morals of the villains.

This means that his marks need to be guilty of something else – which is easy in this kind of show where the assumption is that the rich and powerful always have something to hide. Yet Woo-in, the other lead, is also from that privileged class and idolised her father.

Once again, a K-drama presents us with the social paradox of wanting to destroy the elite and aspiring to it at the same time.

Ahn (left) and Jo as prosecutors in a scene from Military Prosecutor Doberman.

PHOTO: Viu Its themes aside, Military Prosecutor Doberman lumbers out of the gate with a mishmash of comedy, action and serious drama during an uneven opening week. The show aims for a fun and frothy tone, while also shoehorning in topical issues like date rape, but it’s quickly bogged down by an abundance of fateful coincidences, endless posturing and some head-scratching logic.

Military Prosecutor Doberman is streaming on Viu.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.