Miriam Yeung: A look at the prolific Hong Kong singer and actress as she turns 46

As Hong Kong entertainer Miriam Yeung Chin-wah turns 46 today, we look back at a few of her biggest achievements in a career spanning almost 25 years.

The singer-actress, who is also a registered nurse, was named one of the "Ten Outstanding Young Persons" by the Junior Chamber International Hong Kong in 2005.

The Geneva-based Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids also appointed her as a special representative to promote HIV prevention and treatment.

MUSIC CAREER TAKES OFF

Yeung joined the entertainment industry after coming third place in the annual New Talent Singing Awards competition in 1995, which was co-organised by Hong Kong television broadcaster TVB and the now-defunct Capital Artists record company.

Fellow singers Sammi Cheng Sau-man, Eason Chan Yick-shun and Denise Ho Wan-sze are among other entrants who became popular artists after taking part in the competition over the years.

Miriam Yeung joined the entertainment industry after coming third place in a singing competition in 1995. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In a music career that has spanned almost a quarter of a century, Yeung has released more than 35 Cantonese and Mandarin albums, earning her numerous top female artist awards.

She has toured the world and performed to fans in mainland China and in countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the United States and Canada.

Some of her biggest award-winning hits include Teenage Girl's Prayer (2000), Sister (2001), Unfortunately I'm an Aquarius (2003) and Small City, Big Things (2004).

Yeung has released more than 35 Cantonese and Mandarin albums.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

VERSATILE PERFORMER

As well as being a successful singer, Yeung has also been active in film and television and has starred in about 40 films.

She won the best actress gong at the 32nd Hong Kong Film Awards in 2013 for her leading role in romantic comedy Love in the Buff (2012).