Miss F4? The Taiwanese boyband is reuniting for a show

TAIPEI — Taiwanese boyband F4 — made up of Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Ken Chu, and Vanness Wu — will get back together and perform on Friday (Oct 30) in a TV show to be aired on Jiangsu Television, seven years after their last reunion.

The television channel announced Wednesday the reunion of the boyband who had captured the hearts of tens of thousands of girls when their hit drama Meteor Garden aired in 2001.

The four leading actors shot to stardom and remained active in showbiz.

Jerry Yan PHOTO: Weibo/Jiangsu TelevisionVic Chou PHOTO: Weibo/Jiangsu Television

In a 19-second clip released on Weibo, Jerry, Vic, Ken, and Vanness announced their upcoming reunion in Jiangsu TV’s 1001 Night Festival on Oct 30, and asked fans to stay tuned to the show.

Ken Chu PHOTO: Weibo/Jiangsu TelevisionVanness Wu PHOTO: Weibo/Jiangsu Television

“Hello, I’m F4’s Jerry Yan,” the 43-year-old actor-model greets fans in the trailer.

Responding to the surprising news, many expressed their excitement, saying they can finally see their childhood idols together again.