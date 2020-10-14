Mixed reviews for Tzuyu's new makeup in Twice's Eyes Wide Open

TAIPEI — Twice, a K-pop girl group has released new images of each member’s new style for their second album Eyes Wide Open slated on Oct. 26.

The avant-garde eye makeup of Taiwanese member Tzuyu in the hit song I Can’t Stop Me, in particular, has left many fans dumbfounded and speechless though.

While all nine members looking stunning in front of the camera in grey and white suits, Tzuyu’s (left in the second row) makeup drew mixed reviews online because of a dark line drawn between her eyebrows and the top edge of each eye.

All band members look stunning in front of the camera in grey and white suits. PHOTO: Facebook/Twice)

In response to the singer’s new look, some said that her makeup looks very weird.

One said: “I don’t like Ziyu’s makeup… Thanks to her beautiful look” while another commented that the eyeliner makes her eyes look sleepy.”

Tzuyu’s makeup has drawn much attention online because of the dark line drawn between her eyebrows and the top edge of each eye. PHOTO: Facebook/Twice