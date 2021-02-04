Model accuses Taiwanese singer of sexual harassment, waiting for apology

TAIPEI — Model and internet celebrity Ili Cheng on Wednesday (Feb 3) accused famous Taiwanese singer Weng Li-you of sexual harassment.

The 27-year-old, who is nicknamed Ji Pai Mei (Chicken Cutlet Girl) claimed at a press conference that she has been waiting for two days for an apology from him over the matter, but to no avail.

She refuted claims that she is merely seeking attention, stressing: “I’m not getting any benefits from this matter, and I don’t lack any newsy content to be featured in the media.”

Voicing her thoughts about coming forward, Ili said it took a great deal of bravery on her part, revealing that some have requested proof for the alleged harassment.

She replied angrily that this was the response she got for coming forward and added that even if she took “drastic measures” and took her own life, the non-believers would still doubt her story.

She explained that her intention for speaking out is to stop perpetrators and trolls from harassing other people.