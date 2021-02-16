Monsta X's I.M apologises for wearing Allah's name in promo images for solo album Duality

South Korean music company Starship Entertainment issued an apology today on behalf of Monsta X member I.M after the star was accused of cultural insensitivity for wearing a shirt featuring Arabic calligraphy featuring the name of Allah.

Shared on the band’s official fan cafe – a fan-oriented blogging style popular among celebrities in South Korea – the company apologised and stated that it, “should have taken further measures to ensure there were no religious implications in the concept photos in advance and we regret not being able to scrutinise it fully.”

“We deeply apologise to those who felt uncomfortable with our actions. We ensure you that we will make every effort to prevent a recurrence. Again, we pay and extend our sincere apologies”.

The photo set has since been deleted from Monsta X ’s official social media channels.

for those who don't know this is the bimilla on his top, it says "bismillahirahmanirahim" which means "In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful." and we say it before reading the Quran. its not an aesthetic, muslims shouldn't even have Allahname https://t.co/W8rWQFw95k pic.twitter.com/isnu5NEEDP — Fonfon — dml/online classes. (@F0F0B3AR) February 14, 2021

The issue gained traction and upset among fans of the star over the weekend, after teaser photos appeared on social media for his upcoming first solo mini album Duality.

In the photo set, I.M could be seen wearing a shirt featuring Arabic calligraphy that features the word Allah. Fans called out the rapper – legally known as Im Chang-kyun – for inappropriately donning a shirt that features religious calligraphy as an aesthetic element without any regard to its meaning and importance.

Fans flocked to social media to discuss the issue, and reached out to Starship Entertainment en masse to alert the South Korean company of the inappropriate nature of the shirt’s artwork.

I.M’s album is set to feature five songs, including the single God Damn, and set to arrive on Feb 19. Duality is I.M’s first formal solo release since he joined Monsta X in 2015; it follows previous song and mixtape releases from the 25-year-old beyond his work as a rapper-songwriter within the K-pop group.

The other promotional images for the album were later reshared across social media platforms.

Last year, another K-pop boy band NCT came under fire for featuring imagery associated with Islamic holy places and aesthetics as the concept for their song Make a Wish (Birthday Song).

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.