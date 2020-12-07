Monster Hunter movie pulled from Chinese cinemas after backlash over 'insulting' joke

The fantasy action movie Monster Hunter has been pulled from cinemas in China a day after its release after a backlash over a pun on the word “Chinese” that viewers said was derogatory.

The film, produced by Sony and Tencent Pictures and others, was released on Friday and video clips of the offending joke quickly spread on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

In one scene, a white soldier asked an Asian soldier, played by Asian-American rapper and actor MC Jin “what knees are these?” Jin’s character answered with “Chi-knees”.

The Chinese subtitles however changed the hard-to-translate pun to “there is gold underneath my knees” – a reference to a proverb that means men do not kneel or submit easily.

Some internet users saw the vastly different translation as an acknowledgement that the original dialogue was problematic. Others also recalled the racist playground slur “Chinese, Japanese, dirty knees, look at these”.

“Even though subtitles come with the films sent for approval, censors you need to listen carefully before you pass it. Did you even listen to the dialogue?” Xiaozhu Nanhai, an influencer on Weibo wrote on Saturday.

“Tencent Pictures has problems too. I don’t believe such a big company would not have English speakers. How did the subtitles group come to this translation? Please investigate them.”

On Saturday, images that appeared to show screen captures of messages sent to cinemas were circulating on Weibo. The messages, which the South China Morning Post has not been able to verify, said they must stop showing the film and prepare to offer refunds.

The message said a new version of the film was being produced and that cinemas should play the new version when it was ready.

A search for Monster Hunter on the popular Chinese ticketing app Maoyan did not come up with showings in any cinema as of Sunday.

The film, opened on Friday in around 24 per cent of the cinemas nationwide in China.

On Saturday this dropped to 0.6 per cent, according to the entertainment news portal Movie Detective Agency.

Monster Hunter is based on the fantasy game of the same name, published by Japanese games developer Capcom. The company released a statement on Friday, distancing itself from the producers of the film.

“Because the game series Monster Hunter and the movie Monster Hunter are produced by different companies, after hearing everyone’s feedback to the movie, we have collected many opinions and have relayed them to the relevant companies,” Capcom Asia wrote in the statement.

The Weibo accounts of Communist Party organisations also weighed in.

The Central Communist Party Youth League posted a computer-generated image that satirised George Floyd’s death after being knelt on by police officers in the US – a major trigger for the Black Lives Matter movement. The post, which had the caption “what knees are these?”, was later deleted.

The backlash is the latest in a series of incidents, fuelled by growing nationalistic sentiment, where Chinese internet users have been quick to call for boycotts of companies that offend public opinion.

Airlines and hotel chains that did not list Taiwan as part of China have been targeted, while in 2018 the fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana had to apologise for a video that showed a model trying to eat Italian food with chopsticks and derogatory comments made by one of its founders in leaked private messages.

Sony Pictures has been asked for comment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.