Mark Lee: Mum wants to share my achievements but worries relatives say she 'hao lian'

As a veteran actor and entertainer, Mark Lee has gained many supporters over the years, but his mum still remains his number one fan.

In a special Mother's Day interview, the 53-year-old talked about a certain dilemma that the elderly woman has.

"She wants to share my achievements with some relatives, but she is worried that her relatives and friends will think that she is showing off," he said.

"It is very funny to watch her trying to grasp how much she should share. Instead of the entire story, she only tells half of it. After you finish listening to her story, you are standing there, thinking about what there is to be proud of... Sometimes you will find that she is very cute."

In the nine-minute video clip uploaded to his company King Kong Media Production's Facebook page, Mark also shared that she was present when he won his first Star Awards honour, and looked at him like a "loyal fan".

His mum doesn't only share the joys of his success, she also silently showed her support when he first joined showbiz.

"My income was very low when I first joined the industry. During that time, she would put $10 or $20 into my wallet secretly. Although I knew it was embarrassing and unfilial of me to take her money, I still took it because I had no money," Mark shared.

Of course, he reciprocated his mother's love as he became more financially stable, such as buying her gifts when he goes overseas.

Mark also visits his mother when he can, and she sometimes goes over to his place to take care of his children.

"Every time I see her, it's one time lesser," he mused.



However, he also admitted that he sometimes forgets to call her when he gets too caught up with work.

Thankfully, his mother understands and is proud of him nonetheless. "He is a very filial child. I am very happy to have a son like him," she said in the video.





