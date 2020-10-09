Mr. Player restarts shooting, 3 weeks after Alien Huang's death

TAIPEI — Producers of the Taiwanese variety show Mr. Player, which was suspended for three weeks due to the tragic passing of co-host Alien Huang, said on Wednesday that filming can now restart.
Singer-actress Yako Chan, one of the guests in the show, confirmed the information in a 這趟的玩很大 很不一樣 不一樣久了就會平常了 我們都要好好的 A post shared by ☀️詹子晴丫頭☀️小闆娘 (@ava112411) on Oct 7, 2020 at 8:01am PDT
According to the document released online, the shows’ co-hosts remain “Jacky Wu, KID and Alien Huang.”From left to right, KID, Jacky Wu and Alien Huang are co-hosts of the TV show Mr. Player. PHOTO: Facebook/Mr.Player.tw
“We flew to Penghu today and started shooting shooting ‘Mr. Player’ … We have to carry forward the spirit of Alien Huang and keep on working hard. His spirit will be with us forever,” Yako Chan wrote.PHOTO: Instagram/ava112411
Meanwhile, Chan also shared a photo of the dinner, showing a vacant seat deliberately left for Alien Huang with drinks and chopsticks on it.
She wrote that when the crew of Mr. Player has a meal, “there must be a table for nine people, and today it is also a table for nine.”