From Mulan to Shaolin Football: 5 memorable movies featuring Zhao Wei that the Chinese actress wants people to forget

It remains unclear why top Chinese actress Zhao Wei was obliterated from China's cyberspace overnight in August, but her legacy - as both a talented artist and shrewd businesswoman - lives on.

Zhao was one of the most influential Chinese actresses in the early 2000s, and well-known across Asia with numerous accolades under her belt.

Her big break, My Fair Princess (1998-1999), introduced her to audiences as the endearing Xiao Yanzi (Little Swallow), a headstrong and rebellious orphan who gets mistaken for a long-lost daughter of Qianlong, a Chinese emperor during the Qing dynasty.

The hugely successful television series propelled Zhao and her co-stars, including Fan Bingbing and Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin Xinru, to instant stardom.

Ruby Lin Xinru, Zhao and Fan Bingbing in My Fair Princess.

PHOTO: Yi Ren Communications Co.

In recent years, Zhao has spent as much time behind the camera as in front of it, and her directorial debut in 2013 was seen as a resounding success. So Young portrays the joys and pain of university student Zheng Wei (played by Yang Zishan) and her friends as they try to chart their own paths upon graduation.

This coming-of-age tale grossed more than 700 million yuan (US$108 million) and cemented Zhao's transition from a teen idol to a director with her own vision.

With Zhao's jarring disappearance from the Chinese internet, we look back at five films that she will be best remembered for.

Dearest (2014)

Zhao in a scene from Dearest, which is based on a true story.

PHOTO: We Entertainment

Based on a true story, Li Hongqin (played by Zhao) starts a heartbreaking chase after her foster child when the child is violently taken from her. He turns out to be the abducted son of Tian Wenjun (played by Huang Bo) and Lu Xiaojuan (played by Hao Lei).

Mulan (2009)

Zhao stars as the titular character in Mulan.

PHOTO: Starlight International Media Group

Zhao stars as Mulan, the courageous yet impulsive folk heroine who takes her father's place in the army.

After she is forced to reveal her true identity to sub-commander Wentai (Chen Kun), an unlikely romance develops and blossoms into an alliance as the duo rise through the ranks to become generals. This rendition of Hua Mulan's tale adds a twist to their fates.

Shaolin Football (2001)

Zhao plays a baker who uses tai chi to make buns in Shaolin Soccer.

PHOTO: Star Overseas Ltd

A Stephen Chow Sing Chi classic, this wild comedy marries football and martial arts with tacky brilliance. When disgraced former player "Golden Leg" Fung (Richard Ng Man-tat) meets unsuccessful Shaolin monk Sing (Chow), he discovers Sing has astonishing legwork that makes him perfect for football.

The two form a football team with Sing's fellow Shaolin monks against Fung's former teammate and rival Hung (Patrick Tse Yin) for money that would lift them out of destitution. Zhao plays Sing's love interest, Mui, a baker who uses tai chi to make buns.

Painted Skin (2008)

A still from Painted Skin.

PHOTO: Beijing Time

In this film adapted from a traditional Chinese horror story of the same name, Zhao plays Pei Rong, the dutiful wife of general Wang Sheng (Chen Kun).

Wang is seduced by Xiaowei ( Tang Wei), a human-heart-devouring fox spirit masquerading as a beautiful girl. Pei Rong tries to rescue her husband from Xiaowei, enduring gruesome transformations in the name of love.

Three (2016)

A still from Three with Louis Koo and Zhao.

PHOTO: Media Asia Distributions

A gripping stand-off ensues when a thug (Wallace Chung Hon Leung) is sent to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Zhao Wei plays Tong Qian, a neurosurgeon whose professionalism and medical integrity is tested by Ken (Louis Koo Tin Lok), a relentless police inspector who wants the criminal patient dead to cover up his colleague's misfire.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.