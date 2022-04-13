My Liberation Notes: Mature Netflix K-drama starts brightly

Four years after her rapturously received series My Mister , writer Park Hae-young is back with My Liberation Notes , another grounded, sharp and family-driven drama with a realistic workplace focus.

Leading the cast as three grown-up siblings in the South Korean countryside are Kim Ji-won, Lee Min-ki and Lee El. Their characters struggle with long daily commutes to and from the capital city, Seoul, and dim marriage prospects.

Son Suk-ku plays taciturn alcoholic Mr Gu, who works for their father and lives in a cottage next door.

Mi-jung (Kim Ji-won) and Ki-jung (Lee El) both work in offices, while Chang-hee (Lee Min-ki) zigzags around the city maintaining convenience stores.

At the end of the day they all return home to Sando, a small country village far from Seoul. It's so distant that on the nights they have to stay out past the last train, they need to share the cab fare home.

Seoul, with its skyrocketing real estate prices, is surrounded by Gyeonggi province. As one of Chang-hee's exes describes it, Seoul is like the rich yolk surrounded by Gyeonggi's bland egg white.

Chang-hee seems to struggle to hang on to partners. This is partly because of the stigma of where he lives - or rather where he doesn't, since no one seems to know where Sando is. But it's also because of his fiery temper, fuelled by his frustration with his social and geographic circumstances.

Mi-jung seems to have the best work situation, if only because it looks as though she is employed by a gigantic corporation.

The company is so big that it offers a wide variety of group activities to its workers, an opportunity for socialising that often leads to South Korea's boozy and now much maligned team dinners.

The problem is, Mi-jung hasn't signed up for any of these activities. This means she is ostracised by her colleagues, a situation compounded by the fact that she's by far the most reticent character in the Yeom family.

She uses her long commute as a reason for not signing up for anything, but it may also have something to do with her personality and her financial woes.

Mi-jung owes over 15 million won (S$16,680). The debt seems to be connected with a man who is ducking her messages. The relationship may be ancient history, but creditors are hounding her for the cash; to avoid her parents seeing her delinquency notice, she has the letter sent to Gu's cottage.

Lee Min-ki as Chang-hee Yeom in a still from My Liberation Notes.

PHOTO: Instagram/myliberationnotes_jtbc In many ways, Mi-jung is the opposite of her sister Ki-jung. Although she also works in an office and also feels alienated, she rarely spends a quiet moment, using every opportunity to complain to the people around her, mostly about her playboy boss, who seems to have eyes for every woman in the company save for her.

Ki-jung, who uses her scant and precious free time to perm her hair, has all but given up on the dating scene. She's decided that from now on she will love "easily" - any man will do.

Meanwhile, Gu is a diligent worker who remains silent on the job and at the dinner table, opening his mouth for terse sound bites only when a grunt or nod won't suffice.

He drinks during his time off, and the Yeom parents find him mysteriously bloodied one day after a bender and take him to hospital.

Lee El as Ki-jung Yeom in a still from My Liberation Notes.

PHOTO: Instagram/myliberationnotes_jtbc This doesn't seem to be a cause for particular alarm, so it's probably happened before. When he quietly drinks his evenings away, there's an empty glass beside his own. But who is it supposed to be for?

One warm summer evening as they munch on grilled pork in the open air, Ki-jung talks about how crickets, sensing that the season is changing, intensify their chirruping as they seek mates before winter comes.

There's a lot of pressure to marry in Korea, and to do so before a certain age, especially for women. Illustrating this is their friend Ji Hyeon-a (Jeon Hye-jin). She's cool, fashionable and now lives in Seoul, but is considering breaking up with her boyfriend of two years.

Son Suk-ku as the alcoholic Mr Gu in a still from My Liberation Notes.

PHOTO: Instagram/myliberationnotes_jtbc He's planning to buy himself a new bed, but in Korean custom a woman's family is supposed to provide the furniture for a newly married couple. She reads this as an unconscious tell that he doesn't intend to make her an honest woman.

For the Yeom children, the window of opportunity seems to be closing as well. Reminding them of the ticking clock of their dating lives is a piece of news making the rounds - a politician drawing flak for saying that youth ends at 29.

This politician may no longer view Mi-jung, Ki-jung or Chang-hee as youthful, but when exactly will their post-marrying-age "winter" begin?

Kim Ji-won as Mi-jung Yeom in a still from My Liberation Notes.

PHOTO: Instagram/myliberationnotes_jtbc My Liberation Notes comes out of the gate strong as a mature drama about fading youth, mounting responsibilities and inescapable social pressure that captures the frustrations and challenges of young adult life in Korea.

My Liberation Notes is streaming on Netflix.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.