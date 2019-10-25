Namewee to stage a 'super powerful' concert in KL on Dec 31

Fans of Namewee will be able to usher in the new year with their favourite singer at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Dec 31 at 9pm.

The controversial singer is pulling out all the stops for his first major show in KL, so much so that he named the concert 4896 - Final Call; "4896" is the Hokkien slang for "super powerful".

The concert will feature Namewee's quirky, humorous and entertaining performances as he serenades audiences with a medley of songs in different languages.

Tickets, priced at RM188 (S$61), RM268, RM348, RM428, RM498 and RM598, will be on sale on Oct 31 at noon via www.myticket.asia.