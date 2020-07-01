Namewee's music video starring AV star Yua Mikami gets over 3 million views

Seto Kit Yan
The Star/Asia News Network
Namewee's I Shot You music video with AV star Yua Mikami exceeded three million views in two days.
Namewee's new love song I Shot You with Japanese AV star Yua Mikami has shot through the roof with more than 3.2mil views in slightly more than two days.

I Shot You (Mandarin title Bu Xiao Xin) premiered on the controversial Malaysian artiste's Youtube channel on June 27 and it hit one million views in only 11 hours.

Namewee, 37, published the song with a brief comment, "This is definitely a romantic love song. Trust me, if you have a clean and pure mind."

Following that, Muar-born Namewee (real name Wee Meng Chee), who has 2.51 million subscribers on his Youtube channel, confirmed this and wrote his thanks on all his social media channels.

His channel, which he started in 2006 to backup his songs and homework for his Mass Communications lessons, recently hit one billion views in May after 14 years.

Yua (real name Momona Kito), 26, is a popular AV star who has appeared in more than 100 adult films and even won several best actress awards.

The Nagoya-born Japanese singer-actress has also been part of several pop idol girl groups including J-pop groups SKE48 (2009) and Ebisu Muscats (2015), as well as K-pop group Honey Popcorn (2018).

