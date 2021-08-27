NCT 127's Sticker drops soon - here's what we know about the K-pop album so far

K-pop boy band NCT 127 are soon to return with their third studio album, Sticker.

Set to drop on Sept 17, the band’s third Korean LP follows last year’s Neo Zone and a series of Japanese and Korean EPs, and was announced during the band’s fifth anniversary event in July this year.

After going on sale for pre-order on Aug 23, Sticker became one of the year’s bestselling K-pop albums so far, with over 1.32 million pre-orders reported in the first 24 hours, setting the band up for another multimillion-selling album.

(Another NCT unit, NCT Dream, also made history with their album sales this year.)

There’s not a whole lot known about the album yet, but here’s what we know so far.

The single and the album share a name

The 11-track LP is fronted by Sticker the single, and will feature a variety of genres. Several members have writing credits on the album.

Tae-yong and Mark wrote the rap verses on the lead single, described as a “hip-hop-based dance song with an addictive flute sound and a bold baseline blended with strong vocals”.

It, like several past NCT 127 singles, was co-written by SM Entertainment producer Yoo Young-jin and US producer Dem Jointz.

The 11-track LP is fronted by Sticker the single, and will feature a variety of genres.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/SMTOWN

The album features 10 other songs: Lemonade, Breakfast, Focus, The Rainy Night, Far, Bring the Noize, Magic Carpet Ride, Road Trip, Dreamer and Promise You.

ALSO READ: K-pop group NCT 127 talk new album at anniversary fan-meet

There may be some callbacks to older NCT 127 albums

Fans were quick to draw connections between one of Tae-yong’s promotional images, where he’s eating cherries, and a similar one associated with the band’s 2017 song Cherry Bomb.

It’s not the only similarity.

The animated, bright style of the photos is evocative of imagery associated with the era, and the pink used to promote the Cherry Bomb EP and the green being used to promote Sticker are complementary colours on colour wheels, perhaps hinting to some relationship between the releases.

The kicker? Dem Jointz and Yoo also worked on Cherry Bomb.

NCT 127 may be part of a bigger story

The band began promoting the album soon after members Haechan and Jung-woo launched their Instagram accounts, joining the rest of the 127 Neos on the platform.

All of them began promoting “NCIT”, which proved to be a play on “Neo Culture Institute of Technology”, a fake university the release could be associated with, as concept images and clips show them changing from casual students studying coding to charismatic hackers.

The NCIT imagery caused minor controversy when a poster was spotted that looked to have been inspired by one used years ago by American punk rockers Downtown Boys.

After it came to Downtown Boys’ attention and they tweeted about it, the outsourced graphic design company that worked on the NCT 127 project apologised to the US band and their graphic designer for using the poster as reference without permission.

Beyond that minor upset, the NCIT concept and the appearance of hackers have some fans wondering if there’s a link between it and SM Entertainment’s ongoing multi-platform fictional storyline, as both a university class and hackers featured prominently in content released earlier this year by Aespa.

One promotional video asking “Do you want access to the STICK?” imitated some elements of Aespa’s fictive storyline, which features the four members and their virtual counterparts entering a virtual world known as Kwangya – which has also been referenced in other NCT releases.

More information is set to arrive as the album release draws closer. NCT 127 has released a schedule with upcoming promotional releases that lead up to the arrival of Sticker.

ALSO READ: K-pop must-listen releases in August 2021 from Blackpink, NCT's Ten, Red Velvet, TXT and more

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.