Neighbours complain about Show Lo's rooftop swimming pool

TAIPEI — Taipei Building Administration Office (BAO) has asked Show Lo on Tuesday (Dec 1) to remove his illegal rooftop swimming pool within 30 days following an on-site investigation.

Neighbours are reportedly unhappy at the 41-year-old singer-host who allegedly started building a rooftop swimming pool at his luxury condo in Neihu, Taipei.

In response to media inquires, BAO reportedly conducted an investigation regarding an application for an “interior design permit” filled a few days ago.

According to Chinese-language media, Lo intended to build a rooftop swimming pool without informing the property management company in charge of the building first.

The company called off the construction work in response to neighbours’ complaints.

The community regulatory board, the property management company, and the asset management company commissioned by Lo met last week and decided to suspend the construction.

In response to the controversy, Luo’s agent told NOWnews that “it’s just general rooftop terrace landscaping, and it’s all in compliance with the community rules.”

In 2018, Show Lo spent NT$270 million (S$13 million) to buy a two-story luxury condo covering more than 330.58 square metres in Neihu, nearby the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).