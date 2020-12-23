Netflix documentary André & His Olive Tree is ‘so real’: Behind the scenes with chef André Chiang and filmmaker Josiah Ng

When he read in October 2017 that Taiwanese chef André Chiang was going to close his eponymous restaurant in Singapore, filmmaker Josiah Ng felt compelled to contact Chiang and ask if he could document the final days of the two-Michelin-star restaurant.

Chiang, now 44, agreed, not knowing the result would be a full-length documentary called André & His Olive Tree that was first released in Taiwan on Aug 21, is now streaming on Netflix and will come out in cinemas in Singapore on January 14.

The 104-minute film not only focuses on Chiang – from footage of him telling his shocked staff about the closure of Restaurant André and his final few months there, to returning to Taiwan to work at his restaurant Raw – but also on his wife Pam and other members of his team.

“I was very intrigued … I wanted to uncover and ask him: why is he closing his restaurant when Restaurant André had been doing rather well at that point in time? I think that’s a central question we’re trying to ask him [throughout] the entire documentary,” explains Ng, 32, from Singapore.

Ng says there is a similarity among Asians in being obsessed with results and aiming to be perfect in everything they do – himself included.

“I started to question: Is there something deeper in his story that would inform the fact that we actually don’t have to chase after perfection? That there is actually something deeper to chase after, whether it is going back to your roots, whether it’s relationships, whether it’s really about inner peace?”

Ng and his small crew followed Chiang in the restaurant every day, filming his team preparing for service: From cooking and checking that tablecloths hung the correct distance from the table to Chiang greeting diners as they arrived.

“Chef [Chiang] is someone who has been covered by the media a lot, and so one of the things I really wanted to do was to show not just who he is, but what he does, his relationships [and] the people around him,” says Ng, who was adamant André & His Olive Tree would not be like Chef’s Table, with its highly stylised shots of food. “I want to know the creator; I don’t want to know the creation.”

The result is a documentary that is structured like chapters, inspired by Chiang’s book Octaphilosophy that outlines the eight characteristics necessary to create a dish, including salt, texture, terroir and purity.

“I wondered what it would be like to apply his philosophy on himself; it’s not just for his dishes, but a filter over his life,” Ng says.

In the film, Chiang’s Thai wife Sudarampai “Pam” Chiang is honest about the sacrifices she has made for his career; also featured are pastry chef Mohamed Al-Matin, who came back to work at the restaurant despite being seriously injured in a traffic accident in New York, and Kim Suh-yun, who frequently dined at the restaurant in the hopes of getting a job in the kitchen.

In one scene Matin sits by a window against the light and asks, “Is he gone yet?”, referring to Chiang, before giving his honest opinion about his boss.

Ng admits the shot was not properly lit, but recalls Matin looked comfortable sitting there so he didn’t want to draw too much attention to the camera, instead focusing on getting more unfiltered insights about Chiang.

Chiang at Shihlin Night Market in Taipei, Taiwan, during the filming of André & His Olive Tree.

PHOTO: Netflix

Chiang himself seems very aware of the camera at all times and Ng tried very hard to catch him off guard – without much success.

“I don’t know, maybe he does have an answer for everything,” Ng says. “He’s probably thought about his life, he’s probably thought of his actions a lot of times, so the moment you ask him something he knows, he’s already thought about it way in advance.”

Ng says following Chiang to Taiwan after Restaurant André closed on Valentine’s Day in February 2018 was crucial to understanding the chef’s childhood and his relationship with his mother, who influenced his interest in cooking at a young age.

Ng had also hoped to go to France, to appreciate what it was like for Chiang to go there as a young teenager, not knowing anyone there, let alone the language. “We wanted to visit Montpellier, but we are an independent film and didn’t find the time or the money. At the end of the day we’re just a group of people telling this story.”

Nevertheless he was pleased to document the visit of one of Chiang’s early mentors, Jacques Pourcel, who came to Restaurant André before it closed. For Chiang, this is the most emotional part of the film. “We know each other so well, we don’t have to say nice things; it’s like we have a father-and-son relationship, a man-to-man thing,” he says.

Jacques Pourcel (third right) with Chiang (centre) and the crew of André & His Olive Tree.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Chiang has watched the film 10 times and says each time he finds something different that reminds him of that moment. After Ng gave him the first edit of the documentary, Chiang told him he did a great job and nothing needed to be changed, much to the filmmaker’s surprise.

“I didn’t know … it would be [such] a beautifully crafted documentary,” Chiang says. “No one knew what would happen. It was so powerful, the reaction of every person. I think this is the best way it could be done. It’s not scripted, yet so real. It felt like you stood next to it, dragged into that emotion.”

The one scene that Ng could not have shot was the moment the chef decided to close the restaurant and why.

“That day I walked into the restaurant like I always did,” Chiang says. “Every day I find something wrong and have to tell the staff to fix this, fix that. But that day everything was right, everyone was doing what they were supposed to do.

“Suddenly you realise you have nothing to do. I asked Pam to sit next to me and I asked her, ‘Isn’t this perfect?’ and she said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said, ‘This is it,’ without knowing I was going to close the restaurant.”

Chiang’s wife, Sudarampai “Pam” Chiang, with their dog in André & His Olive Tree.

PHOTO: Netflix

Since February 2018, Chiang has focused on his restaurant Raw in Taipei, and is keen on nurturing the next generation of Taiwanese chefs by lecturing in culinary schools.

“Raw opened six years ago and at the time it was the only restaurant with Taiwanese staff and ingredients,” Chiang says. “Now the young generation is getting in the business and there is more awareness of our cuisine. Chefs are finding their own produce, not just relying on food suppliers, and seeing our own values and culture is important to our cuisine.”

At the end of the documentary Chiang recalls meeting a 12-year-old boy who wants to be a Michelin-starred chef like him. However, he advises the boy to “just be a happy chef”. Which begs the question: is Chiang a happy chef now?

“So much happier,” he says with a chuckle. “I’m happy in the kitchen with no star ranking, expectation, goals. You are just cooking.”

While he says gunning for Michelin stars motivated him early in his career, he is going back to his original intention. “I feel more relaxed,” he says. “I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.