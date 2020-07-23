Netflix finally shares its top 10 most popular original movies

Netflix has released its best-performing original movies, with Extraction taking first place followed by Bird Box, Spenser Confidential, and 6 Underground.

The company has been private about viewership statistics in the past and has only recently begun to share some data in the form of quarterly financial results. This time, it released its 10 most popular original movies.

The following list shows the number of views gained in the first four weeks after release:

Extraction — 99 million views Bird Box — 89 million views Spenser Confidential — 85 million views 6 Underground — 83 million views Murder Mystery — 83 million views The Irishman — 64 million views Triple Frontier — 63 million views The Wrong Missy — 59 million views The Platform — 56 million views The Perfect Date — 55 million views

There is genre diversity within the list, with the top four being action/thrillers with actors like Chris Hemsworth, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg and Ryan Reynolds. There are also three comedies as well as an adult drama (The Irishman).

Netflix counts watching at least 2 minutes of a movie as a view.

Every movie on the list was released in the past three years, and most of them were within the last year. With Netflix gaining 43.6 million customers since the beginning of 2019, each new release is more likely to be watched by more people than previous movies.

With lower general cinema attendance, Netflix produces movies with genres that would usually fill theaters such as comic book adaptations, animations and low-budget horror.

As a result, filmmakers and familiar names in Hollywood have turned to the streaming service to get their projects done. This includes the Russo Brothers (directors of Marvel movies) who co-wrote and produced Extraction.

Other filmmakers like Michael Bay, Susanne Bier and Peter Berg have done so as well, earning their name on the list.

Netflix has had particular success with the global pandemic closing theaters and most of the world turning to streaming devices that they can enjoy at home. It has also released more original movies than any major Hollywood studio in the past few years.

“We want an impactful movie every two weeks,” said head of Netflix’s film division Scott Stuber as quoted by Bloomberg . “For one person, that’s Extraction. For another, it’s The Wrong Missy.”