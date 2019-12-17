Netflix highlights Malaysia's plastic dumping problem in documentary

The issue of Malaysia fast becoming a dumping ground for the world's plastic waste was widely reported in the local news earlier this year.

Now, international video streaming platform Netflix has featured Malaysia on an episode of its investigative documentary series Broken, which premiered on Nov 27.

In Episode Four, titled Recycling Sham, the documentary investigates the notion that single-use plastic products aren't as recyclable as people believe, with a lot of plastic waste ending up in landfills in South-East Asia.

This is where Malaysia enters the picture.

China has been buying the world's plastic waste, recycling them and selling them back - until 2017. After China announced its ban on imports of plastic scrap, Malaysia has taken on that task.

The documentary travels to Ipoh, Perak, where a recycling plant turns plastic waste into plastic pellets.

Later, the documentary finds there is more plastic flowing into the country than plastics recyclers can keep up.

A community activist takes the crew to Port Klang, Selangor, where plastic waste is allegedly being dumped. He also alleges a number of illegal plastic recycling operations have cropped up, trying to make a profit from the overflowing plastic waste.

Another community activist in Jenjarom, Selangor, also alleges her town has been inundated by these illegal factories. She believes the burning of solid waste has polluted the air and caused respiratory problems among the townspeople.

Netflix interviewed Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin on the issue.