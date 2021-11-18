Netflix launches a new website to track its weekly Top 10 movies and TV shows

Now you can keep track of what everyone else is watching.

Netflix has announced that its launching a new website called "Top 10 on Netflix", which reports on weekly global and country lists of its most popular content.

Every Tuesday, the website will publish a new weekly Top 10 list based on the most popular movies and TV shows viewers have been watching.

Four Top 10 lists will be published for Films (English), TV (English), Films (non-English) and TV (non-English). Rankings for over 90 countries will also be provided, including Singapore.

The Top 10 rows you might be used to seeing on Netflix are also changing slightly, as they will now be based on hours viewed.

If you're wondering where Singapore stands currently, here are this week's most popular movies and TV shows in the country:

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.