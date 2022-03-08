Netflix’s Daredevil, Punisher and other Marvel shows are moving to Disney+ from March 16

Disney+ is expanding its already impressive catalogue with even more live-action Marvel titles which will reach Singapore subscribers on March 16, 2022. It seems only fitting for the Marvel titles to be under the streaming service as Marvel is a subsidiary of Disney.
The Marvel titles that will be made available on Disney+ include:
- Daredevil
- Jessica Jones
- Luke Cage
- Iron Fist
- The Defenders
- The Punisher
These series were on Netflix before, but are finding a new home on Disney+.
The streaming service boasts many great shows to watch, and it looks like more titles have been added to the list for fans to re-watch and to recommend to others. With all the Marvel titles in one place, it’ll make organising marathons a breeze. This sure makes a subscription to Disney+ more tempting than it already was.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.