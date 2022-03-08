Netflix’s Daredevil, Punisher and other Marvel shows are moving to Disney+ from March 16

Disney+ is expanding its already impressive catalogue with even more live-action Marvel titles which will reach Singapore subscribers on March 16, 2022. It seems only fitting for the Marvel titles to be under the streaming service as Marvel is a subsidiary of Disney.

PHOTO: Disney+

The Marvel titles that will be made available on Disney+ include:

Daredevil

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

The Defenders

The Punisher

These series were on Netflix before, but are finding a new home on Disney+.

PHOTO: Disney+

The streaming service boasts many great shows to watch, and it looks like more titles have been added to the list for fans to re-watch and to recommend to others. With all the Marvel titles in one place, it’ll make organising marathons a breeze. This sure makes a subscription to Disney+ more tempting than it already was.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.