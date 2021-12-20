Netflix’s D.P. set for season 2; My Name’s Han So-hee, Happiness’ Park Hyung-sik join music-themed romance – K-drama casting latest

As 2021 winds to a close the K-drama industry is as busy as ever, with Netflix renewing an acclaimed show and announcing another while several of the year's hottest young stars book new shows for 2022.

D.P. season two

Netflix has revealed that it is preparing a second season of acclaimed military service drama D.P.

It shared a video teasing the follow-up season with existing footage of the two main characters, played by Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, suggesting that both actors are likely to return to the series.

Director Han Jun-hee, who directed and adapted the script from the original webtoon, will also return for the new season.

D.P. tells the story of members of a special unit in the military that tracks down deserting recruits.

The show hit a chord in South Korea, where military service is mandatory and many young recruits have suffered from harsh hazing.

Mask Girl

Following the recently concluded drama Reflection of You, actress Go Hyun-jung is set to return to screens in Mask Girl, her first Netflix Original drama. Also appearing in the series will be Nana (The Swindlers).

The series will mark the drama debut of director Kim Yong-hoon, who debuted last year with the acclaimed feature crime drama Beasts Clawing at Straws with Jung Woo-sung and Jeon Do-yeon.

Go and Nana will both play Kim Momi, an ordinary working woman who is insecure about her looks, at different stages of her life. Momi's life takes a turn when she becomes a mask-wearing VJ and undergoes plastic surgery.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, the show is currently casting with an aim to start production next year.

Soundtrack #1

Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik of ZE:A are set to appear together in the upcoming limited drama series Soundtrack #1 (literal title), which will be directed by Vincenzo 's Kim Hee-won.

The music-themed drama will follow the story of a man and a woman who have been friends for 20 years. When the pair find themselves living together for two weeks, they begin to realise the feelings they have for one another.

Han So-hee in a still from Nevertheless. PHOTO: Netflix

Han, who will play a lyricist, is known for The World of the Married and recently led the Netflix action-drama My Name. Park, who will appear as a photographer, just starred in the popular survival drama Happiness.

Some Day or One Day

Actors Ahn Hyo-seop (Lovers of the Red Sky) and Jeon Yeo-been (Vincenzo) have been approached to headline a Korean drama remake of the hit Taiwanese series Some Day or One Day. The original show followed the tribulations of a 27-year-old woman who pined after the love of her life.

One fateful night, she is hit by a car and when she regains consciousness she sees the object of her affection by her bedside, only to suddenly discover that she has been transported back to 1998 into the body of a student, and the person who looks like her crush is actually her classmate.

Jeon Yeo-been in a still from the recent film Night in Paradise. PHOTO: Netflix.

Reports suggest that this Korean update of Some Day or One Day is likely to air on Disney+.

Blind

Ong Seong-wu, formerly a member of the K-pop outfit Wanna One, is reportedly in talks to star in the new drama Blind from cable channel OCN.

Should he sign on, Ong would play a detective in the show, which has been described as a legal drama about crime victims and figures from the judicial world.

Ong recently led the Kakao TV drama Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?, while his first two films, the musical Life Is Beautiful and the Netflix action film Seoul Vibe, are expected to come out next year.

Adamas

The new drama Adamas has cast actors Ji Sung, Seo Ji-hye, and Lee Soo-kyung. From Kairos director Park Seung-woo and writer Choi Tae-kang, the show will tell the story of twin brothers who attempt to dig up the truth regarding the murder of their father two decades earlier.

To do so they need to find the murder weapon. Fresh from The Devil Judge, Ji will play the twins, while Dr. Brain actress Seo Ji-hye will play the wife of a chaebol family heir, and Lee Soo-kyung of Law School is on board as a reporter.

Queen Maker

The World of the Married star Kim Hee-ae and acclaimed actress Moon So-ri (A Good Lawyer's Wife) are set to appear in the forthcoming Netflix drama Queen Maker.

Kim will play Hwang Do-hee, a branding expert who works for a large conglomerate who deftly puts out the company's PR fires. Her co-workers are shocked when she begins to assist Oh Seung-sook, one of their rivals.

Kim Hee-ae in a still from The World of the Married. PHOTO: Viu.

Seung-sook, played by Moon, is a human rights lawyer who passionately attacks corporations for worker rights violations and now embarks on an election campaign to becomes Seoul's next mayor.

Queen Maker will be written by Moon Ji-young (Who Are You) and directed by Oh Jin-seok (My Sassy Girl) .

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.