Netflix series explores mysterious death of Elisa Lam, after CCTV footage of Canadian student's last sighting went viral

On Feb 19, 2013, the naked and bloated body of Canadian Elisa Lam was recovered from a water tank on the rooftop of the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, three weeks after the 21-year-old was reported missing.

The daughter of immigrants from Hong Kong, and a student of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Lam was travelling alone on a trip down America’s west coast.

A coroner ruled her death an accidental drowning “with bipolar disorder as a significant factor”. But the case did not end there.

What sparked a media frenzy, and theories about her death, was bizarre CCTV footage of her last sighting in the hotel’s lift, captured on February 1, that was released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The young Chinese woman enters the lift of her Los Angeles hotel, before pressing every button. When the doors fail to close, she peers nervously out and down the hallway, before retreating again to hide in a corner of the lift. The bizarre behaviour, captured on CCTV footage … represents the last confirmed sighting of 21-year-old Vancouver student Elisa Lam,” wrote the SCMP’s Vancouver correspondent Ian Young, when Lam’s disappearance was being investigated.

“In the 2-1/2-minute video, Lam, wearing shorts and a red hooded sweatshirt, acts in a manner that appears alternately fearful and confused. She hides, goes in and out of the open lift and waves her hands about. At one stage, she appears to be talking and gesturing to a second person, perhaps outside the view of the elevator’s camera,” Young wrote.

The video baffled police and the public – and it went viral. On the Chinese video-sharing site Youku, it received three million views in just 10 days. The global Web sleuth community went into overdrive and a range of theories surfaced: some say Lam was being pursued by someone while others suggested she might have been under the influence of a party drug such as ecstasy, although no recreational drugs were detected in her body.

When news of her bipolar disorder became public, some speculated she was having a psychotic episode. Others suspected paranormal involvement.

Online discussion focused on how Lam could have accessed the staff-only tanks and climbed in by herself. A few months after her death, Lam’s parents – David and Yinna Lam – filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the owners of the Cecil Hotel claiming the hotel failed to protect their daughter by allowing her to access the rooftop. The suit was dismissed in 2015.

While the case is officially closed, it continues to intrigue and has been featured in pop culture. When Hong Kong actor Nick Cheung made his directorial debut in 2014 with Hungry Ghost Ritual, some scenes were inspired by the Elisa Lam case.

Lam’s body was found in a large water tank on top of the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles.

PHOTO: Reuters

In the same year, plans to turn her death into a horror movie, The Bringing, written by Brandon and Phillip Murphy, sparked an outcry, with the screenwriting brothers accused of exploiting her death. In 2016, Sony bailed on the project and the film has still not been made.

Also accused of exploiting Lam’s death were the makers of the video game YIIK: A Postmodern RPG, released in 2019 by studio ACKK, who said Lam’s death was influential in the development of the game (the game has an animated recreation of the lift video).

Now a Netflix docuseries, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, directed by Joe Berlinger (creator of Netflix’s Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich) is set to reignite discussion about her death.

Lam’s death is not the sole focus of the four-part Netflix series that drops on February 10. It also explores the hotel’s dark past, one that involves a number of deaths and suicides that has earned it the title of one of the most haunted buildings in Los Angeles.

In the official trailer to the Netflix series, Amy Price – who was the hotel’s general manager from 2007-2017 – says guests would always ask if there was a room in the hotel that someone hadn’t died in. “I never got used to that,” she says.

Firefighters remove Lam’s body from inside a water tank on the rooftop of the Cecil Hotel.

PHOTO: Reuters

To add to its dark reputation, at least two serial killers – American Richard Ramirez, who was the focus of the recent Netflix crime series Night Stalker, and Austrian Jack Unterweger, reportedly used the hotel as a base.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.