Netizens mock Cecilia Cheung's photoshopped photos

TAIPEI — Fans of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung expressed their surprise on Thursday (Feb 18) at the stark contrast between the photos released by her production team and the video of the latest episode of the Chinese reality television show Sisters Who Make Waves.

In a series of promotional photos released on Weibo, the 40-year-old actress shows off an hourglass waist and long legs.

After her latest TV show was officially broadcast, however, many argued that Cecilia's figure isn’t as well proportioned as shown in the photos.

The actress appeared to have a rectangular face with relatively short and thick legs in stark contrast with the promotional photos.

In response to the controversy, many social media users have exclaimed: “The production team has impeccable photoshop skills.” Some also said: “It’s like she has a new pair of legs.”