Netizens slam South Korean seller for trying to sell 'BTS hat' for $10,000

A South Korean seller claiming to be a civil service worker has stirred controversy for trying to sell a hat reportedly worn by BTS member Jungkook.

The person, who attached a work ID from the foreign ministry to validate their identity and the product’s originality, put a hefty 10 million won (S$10,000) price tag on the bucket hat before removing it from the second-hand e-commerce platform Bungae Jangteo on Monday (Oct 17).

“When BTS members visited the passport division to create diplomatic passports, Jungkook left this bucket hat in the waiting area,” read a description accompanying the item.

“After reporting the hat as a lost property, we waited for six months, but there was no phone call or visit to acquire the hat. Therefore, the person who found the hat now has ownership.”

The merchant, who claimed to be a full-time worker at the foreign ministry, said the hat looks “very used” but that it was “priceless”, adding “I have no intention to reduce the cost”, the Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

BTS fans expressed anger at the sales pitch that also said the hat would be worth more in the future. They criticised the seller for illegally claiming ownership of the headgear.

In South Korea , possessing a lost property without notifying the police is a crime that could be punishable by up to one year in jail or a fine of up to 3 million won (S$3,000).

A foreign ministry official acknowledged that the seven-member group visited the department last year for diplomatic passports, but there was no record of any lost property.

The official added the ministry could not confirm whether the bucket hat was really owned by Jungkook, or if the seller was currently employed by the bureau.

BTS last year received diplomatic passports ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, where they began their new roles as presidential special envoys , according to South Korea’s presidential office.

The controversy happened on the same day the band’s label announced that all seven BTS members will serve in the South Korean military to fulfil their mandatory service requirement.

Big Hit Music said the group will be on hiatus until 2025 while they complete their enlistment and pursue solo projects.

Among Jungkook’s solo projects is Left and Right, a song he released with US singer Charlie Puth in June.

“He’s a low-key prodigy,” Puth told Rolling Stone magazine in an Oct 8 interview. “He has perfect pitch and can recall any note on the spot, which I found very impressive.”

The youngest member of BTS, 25-year-old Jungkook can legally wait until he is 30 to enlist in the military, but given the group will be reuniting in three years, he is expected to enter the draft before then.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.