New Chinese wuxia drama The Deer and the Cauldron draws in viewers and criticism

Some hot trends around China in November include the new TV drama series The Deer and The Cauldron, based on the widely read martial arts novel of the same name by Chinese novelist Louis Cha, which has become the most heatedly discussed series in China in recent weeks.

Cha specialises in a brand of writing called wuxia, which is a genre of novels about the adventures of martial arts masters in ancient China.

The show has been the most-watched prime-time television programme since its release on state broadcaster CCTV on Nov 15.

The Deer and The Cauldron novel has previously been adapted into seven different TV series and a hit film starring Hong Kong comedy superstar Stephen Chow.

The story is about a sly, witty, illiterate, lazy son of a prostitute named Wei Xiaobao, who makes his way to the imperial palace in the early Qing dynasty through a series of adventures. He develops an incredible friendship with the ruler of the empire, Kang Xi, and eventually has seven wives.

Despite its popularity, the show has been rated surprisingly low because people are critical of the lead actor, who they accuse of overacting.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/ĐTV TV

Zhang Yishan, the actor playing Wei, has been criticised for his “too exaggerated” and “too comical” acting. Some viewers were also shocked to see one of Wei’s wives, a princess in feudal China, wearing a black, see-through dress.

It had a score of only 2.9 out of 10 on the media review website Douban by Wednesday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.