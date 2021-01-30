New K-dramas to watch in February 2021: Song Joong-ki’s Vincenzo, The Penthouse season 2, and more

For K-drama fans, 2021 got off to a very light start, with only a smattering of low-profile releases to get them going after the highs of last year.

Now, with the Lunar New Year holiday almost upon us, broadcasters and cable TV channels have assembled a dizzying line-up of new shows to carry us through the holidays.

Between the return of Song Joong-ki, several action and serial killer procedurals, a new season of one of 2020’s most beloved shows, and everything in between, viewers may have a hard time deciding which shows they’ll devote their time to.

Here’s our guide to some of the most exciting shows coming out next month to give you a helping hand.

L. U. C. A.: The Beginning

Kicking off the month with high-octane thrills is L. U. C. A.: The Beginning , in which Kim Rae-won (Doctors ) plays Ji-o, a man with a special power but no memory of who he is. On the run from mysterious figures, he tries to unearth the secrets of his own past, eventually with the help of Goo-reum (Lee Da-hee, Search: WWW ), a detective who’ll stop at nothing to dig up the truth about the disappearance of her parents as a child. (February 1, tvN)

River Where The Moon Rises

Based on the novel Princess Pyeonggang , a retelling of a classic fairy tale, this grand period romantic drama features Kim So-hyun (Love Alarm ) as the titular princess, who is raised as a soldier and later harbours ambitions to become the first empress of the Goguryeo dynasty.

Her life and feelings become more complicated when she meets the dashing On Dal, played by Ji Soo (My First First Love ). (February 15, KBS2)

Sisyphus: The Myth

Park Shin-hye (Memories of the Alhambra , Netflix’s The Call ) is in full-on action mode alongside Cho Seung-woo’s time-travelling scientist in this big-budget sci-fi-action romp.

Much as in Stranger , Cho plays an eccentric genius, this time Han Tae-sool, who travels to the future when he learns a disturbing truth about the death of his brother. Park’s Kang Seo-hae, an elite warrior surviving in a world of gangs and military factions, comes to his aid. (February 17, JTBC)

Hello? It’s Me!

Choi Gang-hee (Queen of Mystery ) and Kim Young-kwang (Pinocchio ) team up for this romantic comedy in the middle of the month. Choi is Ban Ha-ni, a timid 37-year-old temp worker worried about getting the axe. One day, her 17-year-old self, played by Lee Re ( Peninsula ), appears before her and helps learn to love again.

Just as well, since Kim’s rich and charming Han Yoo-hyun has also just entered her life. (February 17, KBS2)

Beyond Evil

Two detectives from different backgrounds team up to track down a serial killer in Beyond Evil , a chilling procedural with echoes of Memories of Murder and True Detective . Shin Ha-kyun (Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance ) is the washed up detective Dong-sik, while Yeo Jin-goo (Hotel Del Luna ) is the young hotshot detective Joo-won, who transfers from the city and becomes Dong-sik’s boss.

Killings start to take place, which mirror the ones that rocked Dong-sik’s world 20 years ago. (February 19, JTBC)

The Penthouse S2

After wrapping up its first hit season at the beginning of the year, The Penthouse is returning for the second of at least three planed seasons with a 12-episode run.

The treacherous residents of Hera Palace were reeling from several major revelations and a huge character death when we last left them, but anything is possible in a Korean makjang drama, and viewers can’t wait to see what surprises are in store next. (February 19, SBS)

Vincenzo

Last seen in Arthdal Chronicles two years ago, star Song Joong-ki is looking to have a big month, both with the Netflix blockbuster Space Sweepers and the new series Vincenzo .

In the latter, he plays Vincenzo Casano, a lawyer for the Italian mafia who flees to Korea after a mob war breaks out. Back in his native land, he meets and begins to fall for the determined lawyer Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-bin, Be Melodramatic ). (February 20, tvN)

Times

Lee Jin-woo and Seo Jung-in are both reporters, but with a crucial difference – one lives in 2015, the other in 2020.

Similar to the time-slip premise of Signal , in Times , when Jung-in (Lee Joo-young, Itaewon Class ) finds herself connected over the phone with Jin-woo (Lee Seo-jin, Intimate Strangers ) in the past, she pleads with him to prevent the death of her father, the South Korean president. (February 20, OCN)

Mouse

Lee Seung-gi (Vagabond ) plays young police officer Jeong Ba-reum in Mouse , whose world is rocked when he confronts a heinous serial killer. Ba-reum and his partner Go Moo-chi (Lee Hee-joon, The Man Standing Next ) begin to investigate where psychopathic tendencies come from, going so far as to experiment with fetal genetic testing, in an attempt to identify monsters in the womb. (February 24, tvN)

