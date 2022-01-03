New K-pop group GOT the beat, featuring top-tier stars, draws backlash with debut song about 'silly girls'

On Jan 1 a new K-pop group, GOT the beat, debuted with the song Step Back, and some people feel it is a bit of a step back musically.

A seven-member project group launched by Korean pop music label SM Entertainment, and reportedly the first of several groups planned under the GOT umbrella – GOT being an acronym for Girls On Top – GOT the beat features solo singer BoA and members of Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet and Aespa.

The seven women are considered not only popular K-pop stars, but icons each in their own way.

GOT the beat performed for the first time during a label-wide SM Entertainment New Year’s Day concert, unveiling Step Back. A video of the performance was later shared online.

Many fans have expressed excitement at seeing so many top-tier SM Entertainment stars come together in a group, but the lyrics of Step Back caused some consternation online, as fans felt they mark a literal step back in the way women are presented in pop music.

The song is ostensibly a narrative of a woman telling another to back off from a man she’s interested in, and seems stereotypical and anti-feminist despite the seemingly empowering nature of the group’s title.

The recurring phrase “step back, step back silly girl” caused particular frustration.

One viral tweet read: “It didn’t have to be a girl power feminist anthem, sure, but it definitely didn’t have to be about putting down some ‘silly girl’ for some lame ass man either.”

Others vented similar frustrations, with one Twitter user writing: “Isn’t the concept of the group supposed to be bringing women together, and they got the seven of them saying step back from their man and calling women silly girls.”

People were particularly upset over the fact that the Girls On Top in the group’s name is the title of a 2005 song by BoA about female empowerment.

girls on top by boa: about defying stereotypes and expectations, celebrating the excellency of all women

As the song won’t be released on streaming platforms until 5pm on Jan 3, some on social media, including South Korean music critic Jung Min-jae, even suggested that the lyrics be rewritten and the song re-released.

GOT the beat is the second high-profile project group SM has launched after the male group SuperM. It appears the various GOT subgroups planned will have fluid line-ups, although little else is known.

As yet it is also not known if Step Back will be GOT the beat’s only release, or if they will continue to release new music together.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.