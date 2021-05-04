New K-pop releases to look forward to in May, from BTS to NCT Dream

May is shaping up to be one of the biggest months in K-pop this year, with major players marking their return to the scene and newer acts attempting to make a name for themselves.

Ranging from million-selling albums to a contender for the song of the summer from BTS, here’s what to check out from the Seoul-based scene.

NCT Dream

The youthful unit from the larger NCT group is set to release their first full-length album, Hot Sauce, on May 10. The spicy album is racking up a lot of anticipation among fans, and has recorded over 1 million pre-ordered copies ahead of its release.

Highlight

The group returns after several years away and one member down with their new mini album The Blowing on May 3 (Monday), fronted by the single Not The End.

Oh My Girl

The popular girl group will release their eighth mini album Dear OhMyGirl on May 10. They have been keeping fans busy in the lead up to the release of it and single Dun Dun Dance with a variety of teaser videos and images that put each member’s individuality front and centre.

Oneus

The theatrical boy band will return with their fifth EP, Binary Code, on May 11. It will be fronted by the single Black Mirror, which (based on the promotional content) may prove to be as off-kilter of an experience as the television show it shares a name with.

WJSN the Black

The second subunit of girl group WJSN will feature members Seola, Exy, Bona and Eunseo. They will kick off this new era of their careers with the release of debut single album My Attitude on May 12.

Taemin

The SHINee member is enlisting in South Korea’s military on May 31, but will share his third EP, Advice, with the world on May 18. Taemin performed the titular single for the first time during his online solo concert “Never Gonna Dance Again” on May 2 (Sunday).

Tri.be

This new girl group will release their second single album, Conmigo, on May 18, featuring the single Rub-A-Dum and B-side Loro . They dropped their first single Doom Doom Ta , produced by songwriter Shinsadong Tiger in collaboration with Universal Music Group, in February.

BTS

The Grammy-nominated band will drop their second all-English song, Butter, on May 21. They’ve already had millions of fans watch butter melt ahead of the song’s release being announced, so anticipation is clearly high ahead of the release of what may be one of the biggest songs of summer.

Tomorrow X Together

TXT will release their second LP on the final day of May, sharing The Chaos Chapter: Freeze with the world. Ahead of the release, the band will drop various conceptual teasers and videos to build anticipation for this new era of their career.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.