New K-pop releases: What to make of tracks by Twice, Seventeen, IVE, others

As August nears its end, K-pop acts are still heating up the summer with new music. This week, several popular and up-and-coming K-pop stars and groups have dropped notable releases that are must-listens.

IVE After Like

IVE return this week with the disco-fuelled After Like, a follow-up to last year’s debut track Eleven and this year’s Love Dive, and another immediate hit.

Featuring a sample of the Gloria Gaynor song I Will Survive, IVE’s latest release, like the rest of their songs, is an addictive dance track that you’ll be singing along to before the end of your first listen.

Twice Talk Like That

The lead song from their 11th Korean-language EP, Between 1&2, the music video for Talk That Talk brings Twice to a fierce, very-Y2K take on nostalgia and futurism.

The song, like just about every single from the hitmaking team, is exuberant and upbeat, and will have you spelling out the surging “L.O.V.E” phrase while trying to match their spelling-inspired choreography.

Yeri of Red Velvet and Sam Kim Nap Fairy

A sweet folk-pop duet from the pair, popular pop balladeer Kim and Red Velvet’s Yeri blend vocals on the playful melody, harmonising sweetly while singing the cute lyrics that capture the burgeoning, anxious romantic feelings in the lead-up to a new relationship.

Seventeen and Anne-Marie_World

Although initially released in July, Seventeen ’s _World is getting revitalised with a feature by English singer Anne-Marie.

Currently a judge on The Voice UK , Anne-Marie has many hits under her belt, but is best known in South Korea for her 2017 song 2002, which went viral there in 2019.

The star link-up seems like a sure-fire plan for _World domination via pop collaboration.

Mark Tuan Far Away

A member of K-pop group GOT7, Taiwanese-American member Mark Tuan has released a solo album, The Other Side.

Fronted by the emotive, all-English Far Away, an R&B and rock-infused tune that is full of melancholia and potential.

Up next week

Big releases include “alternative K-pop group” Balming Tiger dropping a remix of a song featuring RM of BTS, and Key of Shinee releasing his new album, Gasoline.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.