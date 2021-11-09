New Spider-Man: No Way Home poster teases Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin

Out, am I?

Sony Pictures Releasing has finally put out the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing Peter Parker's upcoming face-off with Doctor Octopus.

The poster also hints at the return of another iconic Spidey villain: The Green Goblin!

Check it out below:

PHOTO: Sony Pictures

We already know that Alfred Molina is reprising his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 for this film, but the poster hints at a whole multiverse of returning Spidey villains.

Green Goblin can be seen hovering menacingly in the top right, but Electro and Sandman also seem to be represented with lightning and sand spirals.

Rumour has it that No Way Home will bring multiple villains from all of Sony's live-action Spider-Man movies together against Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Not only that, but Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reportedly reprising their roles as Spider-Men too - but that remains to be seen.

In addition to these heroes and villains, Doctor Strange will also appear as Spider-Man's new mentor.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theatres on Dec 17, 2021.

The movie will follow Eternals and Hawkeye as the next major entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I'll leave you with a pixelated closeup of Gobby himself:

PHOTO: Sony Pictures

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.