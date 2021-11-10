New subscribers can grab one month of Disney+ for $1.98 this week

Disney is kicking off a week of Disney+ celebrations by cutting the price of one-month subscriptions to $1.98.The limited-time promotion comes in advance of Disney+ Day, a day of announcements and reveals happening on Nov 12, 2021.

Here's how it works: new subscribers can sign up for a month of Disney+ for $1.98 from now until Nov 15, 4pm. The offer is available in all countries where the streaming service is available, except for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

It's a pretty great opportunity to check out everything the streaming service has to offer for a month — but be sure to cancel your subscription afterwards, as pricing will return to normal ($11.98 a month) once that first month is up.

Disney+ Day will officially begin on Nov 12, 2021. On the day, Disney will unleash a slew of first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips and more previews for upcoming content coming to the streaming service in the future.

Brands like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star will participate — so expect quite a lot of exciting reveals.

According to Disney, the following titles will also debut on the streaming service on Disney+ Day:

A new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish's recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience.

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios' theatrical release.

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye's epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series.

The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

Other Disney+ Day premieres include: Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, Ciao Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special, Entrelazados and Dopesick.

Disney+ Day will kick off at 10pm on Nov 12 via Disney's social media accounts, much like last year's Investor Day presentation.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Disney+ Singapore including prices, content & more

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.