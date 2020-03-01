Newly divorced Fish Leong gives teary performance

Newly divorced Malaysian singer Fish Leong gave a teary performance of her song Fen Shou Kuai Le (Happy Breakup), one of her signature songs, during a New Year's Eve show in China, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Fans watching the Dragon Television programme on Tuesday were quick to point out that the Queen of Love Songs had tears in her eyes while singing the last two lines of the song: "You swore to continue smiling as long as you live; you are most beautiful when you are confident."

Many fans commented online that they felt sad seeing their idol in such a state.

"My heart ached for Fish Leong," one fan wrote.

"I hope she will be able to find true happiness," said another.

Leong, 41, who hails from Negri Sembilan, divorced her husband of nine years, Tony Chau, in September.

She broke down during a performance that month and announced that she was divorced.

Leong and Chau will be sharing custody of their only son.