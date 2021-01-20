The next Parasite for Oscars 2021? Asia's 10 hottest contenders to repeat the hit Korean movie's success

Last year, Parasite made history when it became the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for best picture . Bong Joon-ho’s darkly comic satire claimed four awards that night, including the newly retitled best international feature film Oscar, chalking up another first for South Korea.

While it is unlikely Parasite ’s triumph will be repeated any time soon (the academy has a long history of overcorrecting in the wake of progress), 27 Asian submissions are vying for this year’s international feature film Oscar, including movies by internationally recognised filmmakers Naomi Kawase and Peter Chan Ho-sun.

In the past, Asian countries have won the award for best foreign film 12 times, with Japan lifting the Oscar on four occasions.

Last week it was announced that the academy would extend the official shortlist of nominees from 10 films to 15.

Previously, there had been three nominees – all chosen by the academy’s international film executive committee – which often led to eclectic and daring selections. Going forward, all 15 slots will be filled by the main voting body.

Before the academy releases its shortlist on February 9, we’ve picked the 10 Asian submissions we believe have the best chance of keeping the award in Asia when the Oscars are announced on April 25.

1. Asia (Israel, directed by Ruthy Pribar)

Writer-director Ruthy Pribar’s debut feature stars Alena Yiv as a young Russian single mother struggling to raise her rebellious, yet terminally ill teenage daughter (Shira Haas) in modern-day Jerusalem.

The film swept the board at the Israeli Academy Awards, winning in nine categories including best film, best actress and best Supporting actress, which should be enough to ensure Oscar voters at least watch it. Israel has seen its submissions nominated 10 times for the Oscar, but the country has yet to win it.

2. Better Days (Hong Kong, dir. Derek Tsang)

Hong Kong has been nominated only twice, for Zhang Yimou’s Raise the Red Lantern and Chen Kaige’s Farewell My Concubine, both of which were filmed in Mandarin Chinese by directors from China.

Better Days is directed by Hong Kong’s own Derek Tsang Kwok Cheung, but this heartbreaking cautionary tale of school bullying and examination pressure was shot in Chongqing, a muncipality in southwest China; it stars are Chinese actors Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee; and it was filmed in Mandarin Chinese. The film won eight Hong Kong Film Awards, including best picture.

3. Broken Keys (Lebanon, dir. Jimmy Keyrouz)

Historically, films from the Middle East have fared well in this category, and Jimmy Keyrouz’s story of a pianist (Tarek Yaacoub) fleeing a community where music has been outlawed hits all the right notes.

Selected to premiere at Cannes, Broken Keys strikes the perfect balance between heart-wrenching global politics and uplifting human triumph. The simple hook of a musician whose piano is blown up by Islamic State is instantly memorable, while the central theme of artistic expression battling fundamentalism is sure to resonate with academy voters.

4. Jallikattu (India, dir. Lijo Jose Pellissery)

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s biggest hurdle may be convincing voters that Jallikattu is unlike any Indian film they might have seen before. Far from the glitter of Bollywood, it depicts a remote rural community rallying to catch an escaped bull.

As night falls, the thick jungle, crudely lit by sporadic torches, transforms into a menacing quagmire pulsating with the threat of stampeding violence. An audiovisual tour-de-force that assaults the senses, Pellissery’s allegory of herd mentality is a uniquely visceral experience.

5. Leap (China, dir. Peter Chan Ho-sun)

China has only managed two nominations, both for films directed by Zhang Yimou (Ju Dou and Hero ). Sports drama Leap may not seem like Oscar-winning material, but Peter Chan serves up more than mere courtside thrills.

The star power of Gong Li should be sufficient to attract attention, as should China’s 2016 women’s Olympic volleyball team playing themselves. Leap ’s strength is its portrayal of a changing nation, from emerging giant in the 1980s to the global powerhouse of today.

6. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan, dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji)

Certainly a long shot, but Bhutan’s submission has enjoyed a prolific festival run, playing London, Vancouver and Busan, before winning two audience awards at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Bhutan’s first entry in more than 20 years follows a young teacher, who is sent against his will to “the world’s most remote school”, high in the Himalayan mountains. The combination of fish-out-of-water comedy, stunning otherworldly locations, and an intimate portrait of a vanishing culture may prove irresistible.

7. The Man Standing Next (South Korea, dir. Woo Min-ho)

After Parasite , all eyes are on South Korea to see if it can repeat last year’s performance. Lee Byung-hun, arguably the country’s most internationally recognisable leading man, headlines this slick dramatisation of President Park Chung-hee’s assassination in 1979.

As the drama jumps from Seoul to Washington to Paris, Woo ramps up the cold war atmosphere, but the film never quite hits its stride, paling in comparison to 2005’s The President’s Last Bang , which covered the same events with a sardonic wit.

8. A Sun (Taiwan, dir. Chung Mong-hong)

A far cry from Ang Lee ’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , Taiwan’s only previous winner, Chung’s film is a devastating family drama centring on a father and son beset by tragedy.

Winner of five Golden Horse Awards , including best film and best director, A Sun ’s slow-burn pace may prove impenetrable to some, but those who look beneath its frigid exterior will discover an emotional epic of considerable power that muses on the uncertain fate of the island nation within the microcosm of a single household.

9. The Sun (Iran, dir. Majid Majidi)

Not to be confused with Chung’s Taiwanese film, The Sun (aka Sun Children ) is the sixth film from director Majid Majidi to be submitted to the academy, one of which, 1998 film Children of Heaven, secured an Oscar nomination.

Iran has won the Oscar twice in the past decade, for Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation and The Salesman , so any submission from the country will be given serious consideration. The Sun won three awards at last year’s Venice Film Festival, further strengthening its pedigree as a heavyweight contender.

10. True Mothers (Japan, dir. Naomi Kawase)

A perennial favourite of the Cannes Film Festival, Naomi Kawase provides Japan with an Oscars submission for the very first time this year. True Mothers tackles the universally relatable topic of adoption, and boasts strong performances from its female leads Hiromi Nagasaku and Aju Makita.

Couple these strengths with the filmmaker’s own international reputation and Japan’s storied history as Asia’s most decorated country at the Academy Awards, and hopes are high for Kawase to connect with voters and make it to the final round.

