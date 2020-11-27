Nick Chou in pain after nasal surgery

shelly yang
The China Post/Asia News Network
Taiwanese rapper Nick Chou shocked fans with a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.
PHOTO: Facebook/nickeveryday

TAIPEI  — Taiwanese rapper Nick Chou shocked fans on Wednesday (Nov 25) when he released a photo of himself in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.

The 32-year-old singer posted the photo on Facebook that evening, saying he was in pain after a surgery that lasted longer than expected.

“The surgery was supposed to be finished in an hour or so. It turned out that when I left the hospital, the sky was already dark,” he wrote.

昨天開刀，原本應該一個多小時就該結束的手術，結果到天黑才離開醫院，痛到抽蓄，一路痛到剛剛才稍微減緩了一些...醫生解釋不出來說我是個案...痛不欲生，除了痛到到有點負面 其它都...平安 謝謝醫生 謝謝護士，謝謝大家關心，說實話有點神智不清，但慢慢清醒些了，昨天的vlog大家有看嘛 光太爆了 我和生氣然後明晚球鞋單元要上下上線了...

Posted by Nick 周湯豪 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The rapper described the post-surgery pain as unbearable, and he thanked the doctors, nurses, and those who are worried about him.

Earlier on Wednesday, he announced that he was hospitalised and would undergo surgery early in the morning.

Nick's talent management agency explained that he has long suffered from breathing problems. He decided to undergo nasal polyps removal surgery, after advice from doctors. The surgery went smoothly but was extremely painful, it added.

The singer is already discharged from the hospital and his work will not be affected for the time being.

