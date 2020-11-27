Nick Chou in pain after nasal surgery

TAIPEI — Taiwanese rapper Nick Chou shocked fans on Wednesday (Nov 25) when he released a photo of himself in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.

The 32-year-old singer posted the photo on Facebook that evening, saying he was in pain after a surgery that lasted longer than expected.

“The surgery was supposed to be finished in an hour or so. It turned out that when I left the hospital, the sky was already dark,” he wrote.

The rapper described the post-surgery pain as unbearable, and he thanked the doctors, nurses, and those who are worried about him.

Earlier on Wednesday, he announced that he was hospitalised and would undergo surgery early in the morning.

Nick's talent management agency explained that he has long suffered from breathing problems. He decided to undergo nasal polyps removal surgery, after advice from doctors. The surgery went smoothly but was extremely painful, it added.

The singer is already discharged from the hospital and his work will not be affected for the time being.