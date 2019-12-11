Not much work for Carmaney Wong after she won Miss Hong Kong in September

Two months after her triumph, Ms Carmaney Wong is still not gainfully employed. PHOTO: CARMANEY WONG / INSTAGRAM
PHOTO: Instagram/Carmaney Wong
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

This is not a good time to be Miss Hong Kong.

It used to be that bagging the crown would automatically open many doors for the winner, with career options from acting and singing to advertising and marketing.

Indeed, Ms Carmaney Wong, 25, had mentioned her hopes of working with broadcaster TVB after the model won the beauty pageant on Sept 8.

But two months after her triumph, she is still not gainfully employed.

According to the on.cc portal, the current unrest in Hong Kong, which has sharply dented tourism and retail sales after violent protests frightened away visitors, has made businesses wary about spending money.

TVB has tapped Ms Wong for only some variety-show work so far, with the beauty queen revealing that it does not pay her a fixed salary.

View this post on Instagram

#善心滿載仁愛堂 今晚 8:30PM

A post shared by 🚗 CarmaneySantiago 黃嘉雯 (@carmaneysantiago) on

She added that she had to use her savings from her previous work as a model to pay the bills.

This is the latest blow for Ms Wong.

In the run-up to the beauty pageant, she had to refute rumours that she had gone under the knife to sculpt a more voluptuous body.

After she won the contest, she had to deflect talk that she was the third party in a dentist's relationship with another woman two years ago.

View this post on Instagram

沒有人可以知道人生可以行到有幾遠，但如果怕失敗而選擇原地踏步的話，就會錯失左好多好美好既事情。 呢兩個幾月裏面，我地經歷左好多事情同難關，當中有開心丶有挫折丶有淚水、有汗水；但這些一個又一個經歷令我成長左好多亦令我又好深既感受。學識左無論面對咩困難同挑戰都要微笑堅強咁去面對。從來無諗過今年我地呢一班女仔可以咁團結，我相信無人可以感受到我地之間既共鳴，如果呢兩個幾月無你地一齊經歷呢個旅程都唔會咁完美同快樂。 我好感恩我有一班好好既朋友同屋企人做我強大既後盾，無左你地我未必可以好有自信咁企係台上表現最好既自己。仲有一班非常投入既星級評判同觀眾，你地既歡呼聲令我地每一個人都好享受呢個晚上!! 多謝曬所以支持同幫助過我既人，因為有你地係我身邊而感到驕傲。收到好多好感動既祝福，我會好好記住在心中。 人生最好既旅程不在於世界每個角落；人生最美好既旅程原是人生本身！ 多謝您地令我呢個最長既旅程變得更精彩！😘 繼續維持平常感恩既心。 #俾少少時間我會逐一覆返你地❤️ #太多人要感謝不能一一盡錄 #misshk2019 #20190908

A post shared by 🚗 CarmaneySantiago 黃嘉雯 (@carmaneysantiago) on

Ms Wong is taking the current hiccup in her stride, content to sit out the lull with a simpler lifestyle.

She has also spent time doing charity work in her role as Miss Hong Kong.

Though she reportedly comes from a wealthy family, she has been spotted wearing casual clothes, taking train rides and dining in affordable outlets with her Swiss boyfriend, who is a marketing executive in a digital company.

Ms Wong told media outlets previously that he relocated to Hong Kong to be closer to her and support her career.

He was apparently upset when she was hit with speculative talk about her love life and looks.

Now, the David Beckham lookalike has to back her up during this lean period as Ms Wong waits to kick-start her career.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Beauty pageants Models

